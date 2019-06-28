Jordyn Woods’ Sexy Bedroom Snap Has Instagram Confused: ‘I Thought This Was Kylie’

Jordyn Woods’ latest Instagram update seems to have the platform confused. The 21-year-old might be known for her former friendship with Kylie Jenner but the model is, however, rarely mistaken for the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star. An image on June 28 was apparently an exception to the rule.

Earlier today, Jordyn updated her account. A girly and sexy snap showed the SECNDNTURE founder photographed upside down. Jordyn was lying on pink satin bed sheets and flaunting her curves in a mini dress. The red number came with a daring neckline, leather-like materials, and racy spaghetti straps. Jordyn had been photographed in repose on the bed in a sultry pose that showcased her looks at their best.

Given the comments, it looks like some Instagram followers are puzzled.

“Who else thought this was Kylie for a second,” one fan wrote.

Their comment was one of the most-liked on the post.

“I thought this was kylie” was another comment.

“Completely looks like Kiley [sic]” likewise suggested confusion.

The Kylie Cosmetics CEO is known for her love of poker-straight hair, minidresses, and sultry poses. Jordyn’s pictures channeled all three. That said, these two celebrities are generally considered to be individuals. Their prior joint presence on Instagram showed similarities in fashion but less so in looks.

While some fans expressed shock – they clearly seemed to have been thrown by thinking the picture showed Kylie – others phrased their confusion in different ways.

“Wow Kylie really looks like you,” one fan wrote.

Jordyn’s status as Kylie Jenner’s best friend is known to have dissolved. The billionaire and her former best friend have not been spotted together since February after the model caused major drama with a cheating scandal involving Kylie’s sister Khloe Kardashian and Khloe’s now-ex Tristan Thompson.

Loading...

Jordyn’s Red Table Talk admission to “kissing” the NBA player made her front-page news. That admission appeared to be enough for Khloe to call time on her relationship with Thompson. The family’s reaction to discovering the scandal was aired last weekend on Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

Kylie’s loyalty to her sister seemed to tear her away from Jordyn as fans watched the two former best friends cease their public appearances and joint social media posts. Nonetheless, it looks like today’s Instagram update from Jordyn has caused a stir. While the Kylie Skin founder is frequently mentioned in replies to Jordyn’s updates, it’s rare for the model to find herself actually compared to Jenner in a physical sense.

Despite the confusion, Jordyn’s update proved popular. It had racked up more than 197,000 likes within five hours of going live. Jordyn enjoys 10.1 million Instagram followers.