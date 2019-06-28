‘Big Brother’ 21 Week 1 Spoilers: Power Of Veto Winner Revealed

Warning: This article contains spoilers for Big Brother Season 21.

It might be just Week 1 in the Big Brother house, but a Head of Household (HOH) has been crowned, and the Power of Veto (POV) competition has already taken place. As The Inquisitr previously reported, Christie Murphy is the season’s first HOH, and she nominated Kathryn Dunn and Cliff Hogg III for eviction. The plan is to backdoor Kemi Faknule for the time being, but anything can change at any time in the Big Brother house.

Big Brother Daily is reporting that the POV competition took place on Thursday morning. Jack Matthews, Nicole Anthony, and Sam Smith were selected to play in the crucial competition, along with Christie, Cliff, and Kathryn. Truck driver Sam won the veto, and the power now lies in his hands for the week. If Sam goes through with the plan to backdoor Kemi, Christie will be responsible for naming her as a replacement nominee.

After the POV competition, Kathryn was spotted crying in the bathroom to Holly Allen, admitting she was scared that she was going to be sent home this week. Holly reaffirmed to Kathryn that Kemi was the true target, and that Sam was on board with pulling someone off the block, so Christie could put Kemi in their spot.

Sam wins the POV in Week 1. Sonja Flemming / CBS

Sam, Jack, and Nick Maccarone all agreed that Cliff would be the best person to pull off of the block because he is a father. The three men then discussed creating a final five they dubbed “Stage 5,” with Christie and Analyse Talavera.

Kathryn continued to be paranoid throughout the day on Thursday, which caused some of the houseguests to believe that the target on her back was growing and she might end up going home over Kemi.

As of Friday evening, the POV meeting had not yet taken place. The meeting is expected to happen sometime Saturday and will play out on Tuesday night’s episode. This upcoming Sunday night episode will reveal Christie’s nominations for the block, as well as the beginning of alliances and the discussions of backdooring Kemi. Wednesday night’s episode will be the first live eviction of the season.

AS HOH, Christie will nominate a replacement if Sam removes Cliff. Sonja Flemming / CBS

Host Julie Chen is expected to reveal the twist behind evicted houseguests during the live episode on Wednesday, but it could happen prior. At the end of last Wednesday night’s episode, it was revealed that David Alexander’s time in the house had ended, “for now.” Fans are assuming there is some sort of battle back twist in Season 21.

The upcoming three episodes will all air at 8 p.m. ET on CBS. To see the full schedule for Big Brother, head over to The Inquisitr’s timeline here.