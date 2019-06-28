Zoe Kravitz Stuns In White Bra & Scandalous Biker Pants Ahead Of Wedding To Karl Glusman

Zoe Kravitz put on a sexy display in Paris ahead of her upcoming nuptials.

The Big Little Lies star arrived in style to a pre-wedding dinner at the famed Restaurant Lapérouse restaurant in France. Photos published by The Daily Mail show the actress walking into the event and looking absolutely amazing. Kravitz showed off her toned figure in a strapless white bra that showed off her incredible abs to everyone who was in attendance.

The beauty paired the look with a pair of skintight, white biker shorts while also flaunting her killer legs for the fun occasion. Over the ensemble, Zoe sported a see-through white knit overlay that was adorned all over with pearls. The bombshell wore her long, dark locks down, and completed her look with a pair of flat white shoes and a gorgeous face of makeup.

The 30-year-old was photographed walking hand-in-hand with fiance Karl Glusman, who also looked dapper for the occasion in a navy suit, white button-up shirt, and a black tie. Kravitz’s famous parents, Lisa Bonet and Lenny Kravitz, were also in attendance for the star-studded event, as was Bonet’s husband — actor Jason Momoa. And, of course, many members of the Big Little Lies cast were also in attendance, including Laura Dern, Reese Witherspoon, and Shailene Woodley.

Bride-to-be Zoe Kravitz sparkles in white as her famous parents and Big Little Lies pals gather in Paris for her rehearsal dinner https://t.co/grlvTVeigD — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) June 28, 2019

Other stars, like Chris Pine, Annabelle Wallis, Marisa Tomei, Cara Delevingne, and girlfriend Ashley Benson, were also there for the rehearsal and are expected to attend the wedding as well. Witherspoon brought her fashion A-game to the shindig, wearing her long, blond locks down and slightly curled.

The actress flaunted her amazing figure in a purple dress with a green and yellow flowers pattern. She too rocked a face full of makeup, complete with blush and vibrant red lipstick. She finished her look with a pair of oversized black sunglasses, dangly earrings, and strappy gold heels.

Loading...

Earlier this year, Zoe’s dad, Lenny Kravitz, chatted about the ceremony to People, saying that it would be an emotional day for him, especially since he’s the father of the bride.

“When that happens it’ll be a trip,” Lenny said of the big day. “And emotional for all the reasons anybody would understand, but also because that’s the one thing my mother talked about before she died, that she wanted to live long enough to see her granddaughter get married.”

Lenny lost his mother to breast cancer in 1995, but Zoe does have fond memories of her. It’s unclear when and exactly where the wedding will be held, but it is expected to be sometime this weekend.