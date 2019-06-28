Kylie Jenner Denies Pregnancy Rumors After Viral Video

Kylie Jenner says she’s not pregnant after fans believed they heard her say that she was expecting baby number two in a video posted to her sister Khloe Kardashian’s Instagram story this week.

According to Page Six, Khloe Kardashian was filming the delicious spread of food at her birthday party on Thursday when a woman in the background of the video can be heard saying, “I’m pregnant.”

Fans immediately began to believe that the voice belonged to Kylie Jenner, and started to speculate that the makeup mogul and her rapper boyfriend, Travis Scott, may be adding to their family.

However, on Friday after the video went viral, Jenner’s rep told the publication that it was not Kylie’s voice saying that she was pregnant on Khloe’s social media video.

Fans likely believed it could be Kylie because the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star has been hinting for months now that she wants another child.

Jenner and Scott already share one child, Stormi Webster, who was born in February 2018. The little girl has been the light of Kylie’s life, and she often gushes about how much she loves being a mother on social media.

In addition, Jenner has stated in the past that she wants Stormi to have a sister close to her age, much like she and her own sister, Kendall Jenner.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, because Kylie Jenner has allegedly been saying she is ready to have another baby, the high-profile personality could get pregnant again very soon, according to sources.

“Kylie talks about having another baby very frequently. She would love to have another baby with Travis and would love to be pregnant by next year. She talks about it all the time and feels like she was truly meant to be a mother,” an insider told E! News.

Recently, Kylie gushed over her boyfriend, Travis Scott, and his parenting skills in a sweet birthday tribute to the rapper.

“Watching you evolve into the partner, friend, son and father you are today has been so fulfilling. My real life bestie & hubby all wrapped into one. I love you and I’m so so proud of you. Happy Happy birthday. Let’s f–k around and have another baby,” Jenner wrote on social media to caption a series of photos of herself, Scott and their baby girl, Stormi.

