‘Love & Hip Hop’ Star Erica Mena Sizzles In A Zebra Print, Green Bikini

Erica Mena is leaving very little to the imagination in her latest Instagram snap.

The Love & Hip Hop star posted a photo to her Instagram followers on Friday. In the post, Mena is wearing a bright green, zebra-print bikini as she shows off her dangerous curves. The matching set shows off major cleavage as she almost completely spills out of her top. While posing on a boat near the ocean, the reality star is rocking a completely natural face as her dark, wet hair is down. She is also wearing a tiny, green coverup to finish off the look.

At the time of writing, Mena’s post received more than 70,000 likes. The snapshot also received more than 1,000 comments from her followers.

“You look amazing @iamerica_mena,” one follower wrote.

“Ur body looks A1,” another follower chimed in.

This isn’t the only time this week that the “Where Do I Go From Here” songstress has been seen showing off her voluptuous figure. The reality star shared a snap of herself on Thursday, June 27, wearing a two-piece Fashion Nova outfit. Under the jacket, the former video vixen is taking another opportunity to show off her cleavage, as she is wearing a tight, black bodysuit. She is also wearing black, round sunglasses in the snapshot.

At the time of writing, the snap received more than 50,000 likes and more than 400 comments from Mena’s 4.3 million followers.

“You have grown so much and you are absolutely stunning!!!!!! Baddiieeeeeee,” one follower wrote, followed by a flame emoji.

“Stunning as always,” another follower chimed in.

Mena’s steamy posts come just days after rumors began to swirl that there were problems between her and her fiance, Safaree Samuels. According to Hot New Hip Hop, Gabrielle Davis, a Jamaican-based model who dated Safaree before Mena, showed screenshots on Instagram of their recent exchanges with each other via text. In the texts, Safaree claimed that he has no intentions on marrying Mena and that he still has feelings for Davis.

Loading...

The exchanges between the exes reportedly date back to November of 2018, when Mena and Safaree announced that they were together. However, Safaree has reportedly kept in contact with Davis during his engagement with Mena, which began in December, 2018.

While Mena has yet to address the rumors publicly, she has deleted all of the photos of her and Safaree on her Instagram page. She has also changed her name from “Erica Mena Samuels” to “Erica Mena.”

Fans of Erica Mena can catch up with the reality star on Instagram and Twitter.