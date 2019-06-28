Vanessa Hudgens Flaunts Cleavage In Playful Selfie

Actress and singer Vanessa Hudgens shared a fun selfie with her followers earlier today that was definitely channeling some major summer vibes.

Given the angle and close-up shot, it was obvious that Hudgens took the photo herself. In the picture, she’s wearing very little makeup, if any at all, and rocking an interesting strapless yellow dress with an intricate bow detail at the bust. She accessorized the look by adding several delicate gold necklaces to her otherwise bare chest. The outfit shows off a fair bit of cleavage, although from the angle she took the photo at, it’s hard to get the full effect of the dress and know how short it is.

Hudgens decided to have fun with the selfie by adding a flower filter to it, making it seem as though she’s being showered by yellow flowers. Though she didn’t mention where the dress was from in her caption, designer Camila Coelho commented on the post, saying “Angel!!! Love u in @camilacoelhocollection.” So, it’s safe to say that the starlet has decided to rock a frock by the up and coming designer.

Her followers couldn’t get enough of the look, complimenting her “sunshine vibe” and overall beauty. Yellow is certainly a bold color choice, but Hudgens looks summer-ready in the outfit.

Hudgens has been in the industry since she was just a teenager, and became known around the world thanks to her role in Disney Channel’s High School Musical franchise. She’s taken on grittier roles since then, expanded to work on her own music and grown as an artist overall.

Back in April 2019, Hudgens reminisced about a significant relationship from her Disney days, with co-star Zac Efron, on the Awards Chatter podcast, as Hollywood Life reports.

“It started off really organically and I could not have been more grateful to have that relationship at that time. We kind of blew up — it was this massive phenomenon and all eyes were on me and it’s just a really foreign, weird thing to go through — but by being in a relationship, I feel like it kind of kept me stabilized and grounded. I had someone to lean on who was going through it as well.”

The intense public scrutiny that comes along with being a celebrity is something that takes a while for most celebrities to get used to. It can be particularly tough for celebrities who start out when they’re quite young, as is the case for most of the Disney stars. However, the chance to live your dream of being a performer is worth it, as Hudgens admitted in that same interview.