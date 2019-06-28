Shay Mitchell Goes Topless To Announce Her Pregnancy On Instagram Six Months After Miscarriage

Shay Mitchell announced that she will be a mother for the first time!

The Pretty Little Liars alum shared a photo on her Instagram page on Friday.

In the post, Mitchell is seen topless and rocking a growing baby bump. The actress also has her dark brown hair in a bun as her long earrings touch her chest. She wears black jogging pants as she sits on a stool.

For makeup, Mitchell opts to go with a subtle look as she stares directly into the camera. Her face has a soft highlight and she has nude lips in the shot.

At the time of writing, the You actress’ announcement received more than 400,000 likes. She also received more than 20,000 comments from fans who were stunned by her pregnancy news.

“WHAT THE HECK!!!! Congrats mama!!!” one follower exclaimed.

“OMGGGGGGG! Congrats! I’m so happy for you,” another follower chimed in.

Mitchell’s announcement comes just six months after the actress shared with her followers that she suffered a miscarriage. According to Entertainment Tonight, Mitchell wrote that she went through her experience privately, but wanted to open up to her fans about her experience.

“The support and affection that so many of you show me lifts me up during even my darkest days, one of which happened last year after I miscarried and lost the child of my hopes and dreams,” the actress shared in a post. “In the spirit of the new year, I think that we need to remember that we are all on this journey together — in good times and in bad — and to remind ourselves that we seldom really know or understand the struggles and hardships that other people are going through.”

Loading...

The Bliss author also shared her news on her YouTube channel, where she titled her video, “Guess Who’s Preggers.” Mitchell expressed her fears of announcing her pregnancy to the public and stated that she wanted to keep it to herself since she is in the public eye. She also gave her 3.7 million subscribers a behind-the-scenes look at her pregnancy photo shoot.

Us Weekly reports that Mitchell has been romantically linked to Matte Babel, a Canadian host and music reporter, in recent weeks. The two were spotted on an October 2018 dinner date at Craig’s restaurant in Los Angeles. While the pair have been reportedly an item for months, Mitchell didn’t share who her baby daddy was during the pregnancy announcement.