Kim Kardashian Flaunts Flawless Figure In Tiny White Bikini

Kim Kardashian is showing off her beach body on social media, and her fans are going wild for her latest photo.

On Friday, Kim took to her Instagram account to share a picture of herself rocking a skimpy little bikini, and flaunting her flawless figure in the process.

In the sexy snapshot, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star is seen standing in front of a mirror wearing a barely-there, white bikini as she takes a selfie.

The photo was taken last week when Kim was on vacation in Costa Rica with her sister, Kourtney Kardashian, and Kourtney’s baby daddy, Scott Disick.

Kim’s ample cleavage busts out of the tiny bikini top, and her flat tummy and insanely toned abs are front and center in the selfie, as well as her world-famous backside.

Kim dons a deep tan in the photo, and has her long, dark hair pulled back into a messy bun behind her head. She seems to sport a minimal makeup look in the snap, which includes darkened eyebrows, thick lashes, and a fresh face.

In the background of the photo, a large bathtub can be seen, as well as some grooming products, but it’s Kim’s out-of-this-world bikini body that steals the show in the photograph.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Kim was one of the guests in attendance at her sister Khloe’s birthday bash on Thursday.

The reality star took to social media before the party to reveal the racy gift she had decided to give her sister in honor of the special day.

Kim told her fans that she gave Khloe an eggplant clutch, as she and Scott Disick made dirty jokes about the birthday girl getting some eggplant on her special day.

As many fans know, the eggplant emoji is often used in texting and on social media to represent the male appendage, and Kim seemingly thought it was appropriate for Khloe now that she’s single yet again.

“Okay guys, so for Khloe’s birthday I got her this Judith Leiber bag of an eggplant and I just thought it was really fitting for her. She loves it guys. So she’s definitely getting some eggplant for her birthday,” Kim joked in an Instagram clip as she showed off her lavish gift for Khloe.

Fans can see more of Kim’s racy photos by following the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star on her social media accounts.