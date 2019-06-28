Nicki Minaj Fans Think She’s Pregnant Because Of Cryptic Tweet About Alcohol

Nicki Minaj’s fans think that she has a baby on the way because of a cryptic tweet she recently sent about not drinking alcohol. In the tweet, Minaj was referencing a bit that she did with Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show in which she drinks from a “lobsterita glass.” Based on the tweet, it seems that Minaj was making a point of telling her fans that she was consuming iced-tea rather than alcohol which many fans have interpreted as a hint that she is pregnant.

Fans have also been examining photos of her to try to find any signs of a baby bump. But those fans who think she’s pregnant will likely be disappointed by her most recent Instagram posts. In the photos, she’s wearing a skintight jumpsuit and her abdominal area looks very flat, just like it did when she wore a bikini during the filming of the music video for her new single “Megatron.”

But the video could have been filmed months ago and she didn’t indicate how old the newly uploaded Instagram photos are. There’s also a chance that it’s still too early in the pregnancy for her to be showing. So there’s still hope for the fans who believe that she’s with child.

Minaj is currently dating Kenneth Petty and she’s been dropping big hints that she plans to marry him in the near future. As The Inqiuisitr previously reported, she told fans that they’ve already gotten a marriage license during a recent episode of her Queen Radio show. She also told a fan that he was her soulmate during a subsequent Q&A on Twitter. In the tweet, she also said that she believes that he loves her for who she truly is and not because of her superstardom.

“He won’t even say the word ‘Nicki.’ He has called me Onika since I was 15, so it’s hard to change that,” she replied. “I wouldn’t date anyone cuz I’m about to be married to my soulmate.”

For the record; that was iced tea in that lobsterita glass. No alcohol was consumed in the making of our dinner date. ☺️ — MEGATRON (@NICKIMINAJ) June 27, 2019

The relationship hasn’t been without controversy, mainly because of Petty’s criminal past which she seems to allude to in the lyrics of “Megatron.” As Cheat Sheet reports, Minaj’s boyfriend was once incarcerated for attempted rape. Police records indicated that he used a weapon to try to force a 16-year-old girl to have sexual intercourse with him. As a result, he is a registered sex offender in the state of New York.

He was also imprisoned for first-degree manslaughter for close to 10 years. As TMZ notes, the details of the case are quite chilling. Petty reportedly arrived at the scene of the crime with some of his associates and shot the victim, Lamont Robinson, on sight. Robinson lived long enough to identify Petty from a police lineup and he was later charged with 2nd-degree murder. He ended up pleading guilty to first-degree manslaughter, however.

Minaj has made it pretty clear that she isn’t at all bothered by concerns about his history.

“I love making you mad,” she said when his criminal past came to light, XXL Mag reports “Everyone on social media is now a psychic…They are your judge, jury & executioner. I never meet these perfect ppl in real life tho. They exist only on social media.”