Lady Gaga Flaunts Incredible Abs In Barely-There Crop Top At Pride Event

Lady Gaga took the stage at the Stonewall Inn in Greenwhich Village on Friday to celebrate the anniversary of the first ever gay pride parade.

According to The New York Post, Lady Gaga showed her support for the LGBTQ community by performing at the event, and she donned her rainbow colors in the process.

Gaga hit the stage in front of the crowd wearing a pair of short denim shorts with rainbow fringe at the bottom. She also sported a very skimpy, black crop top that showed off her flat tummy and toned abs.

The singer added a rainbow jacket over top of the ensemble, and accessorized by sporting a black beret, oversize sunglasses, dangling earrings and multiple chains around her neck.

The A Star is Born actress also wore a full face of makeup for the event, which included a bronzed glow, pink blush and a dramatic red color on her lips.

As fans already know, Gaga has been a longtime supporter of LGBTQ issues, and her song “Born This Way” has become an anthem for many as they continue to fight against prejudice and inequality.

During her time on stage, the singer told the crowd that there has been progress made in the country, as it used to be unheard of to even come out as gay at all.

“This is your freedom,” she told her fans.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Lady Gaga has been making headlines recently after her A Star is Born co-star, Bradley Cooper, and his longtime love Irina Shayk split.

Fans believe that Gaga and Cooper’s chemistry and bond could have had something to do with the break up, and many are now hoping that the pair to start their own romance.

Loading...

Sources previously told Metro that Bradley’s close friendship with Gaga is part of the reason that his relationship with Irina went down hill.

“Bradley’s relationship with baby mama Irina began to really fall apart when he started filming with Gaga and she accused him numerous times of cheating on her with his co-star,” an insider revealed.

“Ever since then, Irina has not been able to trust Bradley at all,” the source added, revealing that Cooper and Shayk would “fight whenever they were together.”

Bradley and Irina share a daughter together, Lea, and are said to be working to co-parent her after their split.

Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper are currently staying quiet on the latest round of rumors.