Demi Lovato’s New Finger Tattoo Says ‘Me’

Pop singer Demi Lovato made news last month when she got a tattoo on her arm that she described as a tribute to her late grandmother, per The Inquisitr. That tattoo was meant to represent a picture of the singer’s grandmother when she was 26-years-old, the same age Lovato is now.

Now, Lovato has added another tattoo located on her left ring finger which says simply “me.” The singer posted the picture of her hand to her Instagram this week.

Per Page Six, the tattoo was created by noted tattoo artist Winter Stone. The inking may be a reference to Lovato’s song, “Tell Me You Love Me.”

“You can’t love anyone unless you love yourself first,” the singer added to the description. As of Friday afternoon, the Instagram post received more than 1 million likes from among Lovato’s 72.8 million followers.

Lovato has a total of 22 known tattoos. They include the words “You Make Me Beautiful” on her side, “stay strong” on her wrists, “Peace,” “Free,” “Rock ‘n’ Roll” and a smiley face on other fingers, and a rose on her forearm, per Steal Her Style,

Lovato, the former star of Disney Channel’s Sonny With A Chance, has been open about her struggles with drug addiction, bipolar disorder and eating disorders. In July of 2018, she suffered an opioid overdose in Los Angeles, although she was revived and did recover. A month earlier, she admitted that she had relapsed after a long period of sobriety.

Lovato, throughout her struggles, has continued to have a successful musical career. Her hit singles include “Sorry Not Sorry,” “Give Your Heart A Break,” “Cool For the Summer,” “Sober,” “Confident” and “Skyscraper.” She has also occasionally acted, including in a recurring role on Glee.

Per People magazine, Lovato said in a recent Instagram story that she’s working on an album that will detail her side of recent events in her life.

“You know what’s great about making an album?” she said. “You get to say anything you want, be as open and honest as possible and finally tell your side of the story regardless of who might not like it.” Shortly before that, she had posted a photo of herself wearing headphones in what looked like a music studio, indicating that new music was on the way from the singer.

The new album, whenever it arrives, will be Lovato’s first new studio work since 2017’s Tell Me You Love Me.