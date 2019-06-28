Emily Ratajkowski Puts Perky Derriere On Display In Cheeky Bikini Shot, Gets Told ‘Nice Peaches Darling’

Emily Ratajkowski set Instagram on fire with her latest bikini shot. On Friday, the stunning Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue model wowed fans with a scorching new pic that sent pulses racing and hearts aflutter among her legions of Instagram followers.

Hot on the heels of her recent Inamorata Woman swimsuit and bodywear line launch, Emily is now promoting her second entrepreneurial venture, a wine business aptly named Drink Babe. As The Inquisitr previously reported, the gorgeous supermodel became the newest member of the Drink Babe team in late March. To make it happen, she partnered up with her longtime friend and Drink Babe label founder, Josh Ostrovsky – commonly known on Instagram as The Fat Jew – and broke the news with a sizzling photo shoot that saw the bikini-clad model endorse the brand’s rosé bubbly wine.

Now that three months have elapsed since that particular photo shoot, Emily wanted to refresh her fans’ collective memory with another steamy snapshot. Earlier today, the Sports Illustrated swimsuit model treated her massive base of admirers to a steamy bikini snap that sent temperatures soaring all over Instagram.

For the photo in question, Emily slipped into a barely-there pink bikini that left very little to the imagination. Snapped against a pastel pink background, the savvy businesswoman flaunted her sensational figure in the minuscule two-piece as she, once again, promoted the Drink Babe rosé wine.

With summer now officially in full swing, Emily reminded everyone that the bubbly Drink Babe beverage is a must for a fun-filled day at the beach. To better put her point across, the 28-year-stunner showed off her insane bikini body in the cheeky photo, one that was photoshopped to make it look like Emily was snuggling up to a giant can of Drink Babe rosé wine.

Snapped with her back turned to the camera, the brunette bombshell put her perky derriere on full display in the saucy pic. Her sexy posture allowed the raven-haired beauty to show off her incredibly toned legs – and turn heads with her chiseled thighs in the process. At the same time, her high-waisted thong bikini accentuated her impossibly tiny waist – although her pert posterior was clearly the center of attention.

The ravishing Vogue model gave fans an eyeful of her killer curves, unabashedly showcasing her voluptuous backside in the sultry pose. As she turned her head toward the lens, Emily gave the photographer a smoldering look, which further enhanced the sizzle factor of her sweltering bikini shot.

Unsurprisingly, the sexy pic sent fans into a frenzy, garnering a little shy of 260,000 likes within 30 minutes of having been posted. At the time of this writing, the photo has been live for a little over three hours and has already amassed more than 636,000 likes in addition to upward of 2,100 comments.

“Well, that’s one way to market rosé,” wrote one of Emily’s 23.3 million Instagram followers.

“Nice peaches darling,” quipped another.

“Only alcohol I’m buying from now on,” penned a third fan, visibly impressed with Emily’s Drink Babe promotional photo.

More snapshots from Emily’s Drink Babe campaign were posted yesterday on the label’s Instagram page.