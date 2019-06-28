Heidi Klum Enjoys Paris While Details About New Fashion Show With Tim Gunn Drop

What’s better than a trip to Paris? A trip to Paris that includes the whole family. Heidi Klum has been all about the City of Light as she mixes pleasure with a little business in the French capital.

On Friday, Klum posted a lovely Instagram shot of herself lazing on the River Seine. She wore a floppy hat, aviator sunglasses and a patchwork jumpsuit that would have been just as amazing in the 1970s as the garment was in 2019.

The 44-year-old mother and her crew, including her 29-year-old boyfriend Tom Kaulitz, saw a lot of Paris so far during their extended visit.

In fact, the happy family wasted no time when they first arrived in Paris. They hit the ground running while fitting in a visit to Disneyland Paris. Of course, Heidi, Tom and her kids, Lou and Henry, also managed a visit to the iconic museum, the Louvre. In addition, they munched some serious French grub at Cafe Mary, according to Closer Weekly.

Meanwhile, Tim Gunn was also seen in Paris with Heidi.

The pair, who have finally released information about their new design show, did some work on the television program while across the pond in France — but that’s no big deal because they had been working together on Bravo’s Project Runway for 17 seasons and they know how to get things done in a reasonable amount of time.

While in Paris, the pair announced that they will be joining up again to present Making The Cut. Not only that, but these trend-making fashionistas have been filming aspects of their Amazon Prime program in Paris.

Making the Cut is scheduled to debut next year, states AV Club via a press release from Amazon.

“Twelve talented entrepreneurs and designers from around the globe [compete] to take their fledging brands to the next level in becoming the next big global phenomenon,” the official log line read.

Designs will be available on Amazon, and the winner will walk away with $1 million to invest in his or her brand.

Incidentally, this prize is four times what Project Runway gives to their winners.

As for the new show’s panel of judges, the people scrutinizing the designs are an impressive mix of experts. First up is the indomitable Naomi Campbell. Surely, this supermodel will tell eager contenders what she thinks about their visions without mincing words.

Also on hand on the panel is Carine Roitfeld, former editor-in-chief of Vogue Paris.

Roitfeld is joined by designer Joseph Altuzarra and actress/fashion icon Nicole Richie.

Meanwhile, among the first runway challenges is one that was filmed Tuesday in front of the Eiffel Tower. Talk about an inspiring backdrop.

Chances are Klum and Gunn are going to have a hit on their hands. Congratulations to the whole Making the Cut team!