Larsa Pippen Shows Off Insane Curves In Skintight Sweater Leggings And Crop Top In New Photo

Larsa Pippen is sending temperatures soaring on her Instagram account yet again.

On Friday, June 28, the Real Housewives alum uploaded an eye-popping new photo to her feed that was sure to turn some heads.

In the shot, Larsa stands outside in a large driveway, the shadow of the house behind her just barely covering her from the sun’s warm, golden rays. Also in the background was a sleek black sports car with its scissor doors opened all the way up. Fans, however, may not have even noticed the flashy ride, as they were likely captivated by the sizzling display that Larsa herself put on in the foreground.

The bombshell sent pulses racing in a sexy coordinated two-piece set from Pretty Little Thing that did nothing but favors for her dangerous curves. She sported an oversized cropped sweater that cut off just below her voluptuous assets, revealing her flat midsection and rock hard abs. On her lower half, the best friend of Kim Kardashian donned a pair of matching black leggings in the same chunky knit pattern, and they were certainly flattering for her figure. The garment clung tight to every inch of the stunner’s insane curves, highlighting her booty and long, toned legs, while its waistband sat low on her hips to accentuate her trim waist.

Larsa added a pair of oversized square sunglasses to her look for a bit of edginess, and wore her honey blonde tresses down in a loose blowout. In her hand, she twisted one of her long locks, while the rest spilled behind her shoulders. Though most of her face was covered by her eyewear, fans could tell that she had a full face of makeup on that made her striking features pop.

It wasn’t long before Larsa’s followers began showering the new addition to her Instagram feed with love. The snap accrued more than 4,000 likes within just 20 minutes of going live on the platform, as well as dozens of comments with compliments for her jaw-dropping display.

“You turn up the heat,” one fan wrote, while another called her the “queen of Miami.”

Loading...

“Oh wow. Love it,” commented a third.

Though her look in her latest Instagram post was a bit more modest, Larsa has proved time and time again that she isn’t afraid of showing a bit of skin on the social media platform as well. As The Inquisitr previously reported, the babe recently showed off her famous curves in a tight, neon green one-piece bathing suit, driving her fans absolutely wild.