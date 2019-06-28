Sam Heughan Receives Honorary Diploma From University Of Stirling Where Key ‘Outlander’ Scenes Were Filmed

Outlander star Sam Heughan was bestowed an honorary degree from the University of Stirling in Scotland on Thursday, and he can now be known as Dr. Heughan.

According to The Daily Record, Heughan, who plays Jamie Fraser in the popular Starz series Outlander opposite Caitriona Balfe, feels a bond with the area around Stirling as production has used the area as a prime location. Many of the iconic scenes, like those set in Castle Leoch and Wentworth Prison, were filmed near Stirling and the university, which now feels like a second home to the actor.

Many of the scenes involving Jamie, Claire, and Black Jack Randall (Tobias Menzies, who also plays Claire’s husband Frank Randall in the present day) took place in Doune Castle (about five miles from Stirling Castle), which doubles as Castle Leoch where Claire is taken in Season 1 after being rescued by Jamie from Randall.

Wentworth Prison, where Jamie is tortured, is actually Linlithgow Palace, which stands in ruins but still includes St. Michael’s Church, complete with the steeple seen in the first season of the series.

In a ceremony with other Stirling University graduates, all donning the traditional cap and gown, the actor, 39, was recognized for his “outstanding contribution to acting and charitable endeavors.”

On his Instagram page, Heughan is all smiles as he thanks the Scottish university for the incredible honor.

“Received such a great honour today from @universityofstirling Dr Heughan!!! Thank you to all the staff and students for letting me share their special day and for making me feel so welcome! Deeply felt gratitude for this wonderful honour.x”

But Heughan’s co-star Duncan LaCroix, who plays Murtagh, took the opportunity to poke some fun at his Outlander friend.

Loading...

“He can’t read! I call BS!”

Heughan was also honored recently by his alma mater, the Royal Conservatoire in Glasgow, where he introduced the school’s patron, Prince Charles, or as he is known in Scotland, the Duke of Rothesay, reported The Inquisitr.

The actor who plays the dashing clansman took to the stage in front of a full house of students and faculty to introduce the prince, whom he has called “a charming man.”