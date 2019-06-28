Steph Curry Isn’t In ‘Space Jam 2,’ And He Explains Why

Like the first Space Jam, which came out in 1996 and starred Michael Jordan, the upcoming sequel, Space Jam 2, will feature roles by several prominent NBA players acting alongside the star, Lebron James.

The movie, which will film this summer, stars James and such notable NBA players as James’ new teammate Anthony Davis, Chris Paul, Klay Thompson and Damian Lillard, as well as WNBA stars Diana Taurasi and Nneka Ogwumike.

But one big basketball star won’t be joining James in Space Jam 2. Steph Curry of the Golden State Warriors talked to The New York Times this week about a variety of topics involving his life and career in basketball, including why he decided not to appear in the movie.

“He was asked but said no, citing scheduling issues,” New York Times reporter Sopan Deb wrote of Curry, in a new piece written after Deb rode with Curry for an hour to San Francisco’s airport, as the basketball star prepared to fly to Asia for a tour on behalf of Under Armour.

Curry’s summer plans include some rest, following another deep postseason run, as well as some work on behalf of his entertainment production company, Unanimous Media. The basketball star is also an executive producer of Holey Moley, a new network competition show that’s based on miniature golf.

This offseason, Curry also plans to heal from some nagging yet minor injuries, and he’ll be preparing for next season, when his team, the Golden State Warriors, will be without injured free agent stars Klay Thompson and Keivn Durant.

Curry also said that he plans to take part in more of his periodic phone calls with former President Barack Obama, and while he sometimes speaks out about politics, he’s not planning to get involved in the 2020 presidential election.

“Let’s just say that I don’t have a relationship with anybody that’s running,” Curry told The New York Times. “Maybe that will develop over time. But I haven’t gotten into that game yet.”

Space Jam 2 will feature key roles for: Damian Lillard

Anthony Davis

Klay Thompson

Diana Taurasi

Nneka Ogwumike Will also include several other NBA and WNBA players, per @ShamsCharania pic.twitter.com/b6wBSusYRW — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) June 20, 2019

Patrick Ewing, Charles Barkley, and Larry Johnson were among the then-NBA stars who appeared in the original Space Jam along with Jordan.

Reports in the spring, per Bleacher Report, were that James had been having trouble attracting NBA stars to join him in the movie, but he eventually was able to get several stars to participate — starting with Davis, who next month will formally be traded to the Los Angeles Lakers.

“Your mind is powerful because it keeps you feeling better than you really are,” Curry said in the interview.