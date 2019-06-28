‘Sports Illustrated’ Model Anne de Paula Spills Out Of Tight Grey Tank Top In New Photo

Whether she’s in a bikini on the beach or traveling the world, Anne de Paula knows how to turn heads.

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model did just that in her latest Instagram post, which she shared on Friday, June 28. The photo in the upload was snapped during the babe’s recent trip to China with her beau, Joel Embiid, whom she has been dating since 2018.

The model has been visiting the Great Wall of China, which provided a breathtaking background to the stunning shot, though fans may not have been able to get their eyes off the 23-year-old to notice.

Anne sported a more casual look as she took in the incredible structure, but it still brought some serious heat to the social media platform. The Brazilian bombshell sent pulses racing in a skintight gray tank top that hugged every inch of her voluptuous assets and spilled out of its dangerously low scoop neckline. She flaunted an insane amount of cleavage as the fabric clung tight to her flat midsection in an itty-bitty shirt that surely turned heads.

On her lower half, the babe covered up in a pair of bright white sweatpants that hugged every inch of her curvy booty and her long, toned legs. She also tightly tied a light gray sweatshirt around her hips, accentuating her trim waist even more. Anne completed her adventure-day look with a pair of black polarized sunglasses.

The stunner rocked minimal makeup that let her striking features shine. In addition, she wore her long dark tresses down in loose, messy waves that spilled over her shoulder and down past her bust, blowing ever so slightly in the breeze.

Fans of the bikini babe were quick to show some love for the gorgeous new addition to her Instagram feed. The post had racked up more than 8,600 likes after just two hours of going live, as well as gaining dozens of comments with compliments for her jaw-dropping display.

“Wowzaaa,” one fan wrote, while another noted that Joel Embiid was “lucky.”

This was Anne’s third year in a row modeling for Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit Magazine, and her photo shoot certainly did not disappoint readers. One of many shots she posted to Instagram from her photo shoot for the publication in Kenya showed just how incredible her spread was. In the photo, Anne sported a tight blue one-piece while posing on top of a car. Just feet away, a lion sat for an experience she described as “crazy/scary/amazing.”