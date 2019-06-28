Canadian Bombshell Danielle Knudson Sizzles In Lace Lingerie In Sultry Instagram Photo

Danielle Knudson is winning the Instagram game. On Friday, the gorgeous Canadian lingerie model updated her profile with a sizzling shot that sent temperatures soaring and pulses racing all over the popular social media platform.

While Danielle is known for her sultry Instagram snaps and often shows off her sensational figure in steamy bikini and lingerie photos, her latest pic was a particularly sweltering one. Shot by the renowned beauty photographer Standa Merhout, who has worked with countless supermodels and celebrities, lending his creative touch to a bounty of head-turning pictorials for top fashion magazines, the picture was a credit to his artistic skill.

A stunning black-and-white photo, the snapshot was a blissful blend of art and beauty, combining Merhout’s photographic artistry with Danielle’s refined allure. Photographed against a dark backdrop, the ravishing blonde channeled her inner seductress, getting flirty with the camera as she flaunted her insane body in the torrid shot.

For the scorching photo shoot, Danielle poured her killer curves into a lace lingerie two-piece – a gauzy, scalloped design did a spectacular job at showcasing her jaw-dropping physique. The blonde bombshell slipped on a sexy fur cropped jacket, which she wore open to expose her perky chest and lithe waistline.

As per usual, Danielle showed off her modeling chops in the saucy photo shoot. Not one to play coy in front of the camera, she held nothing back and put on a provocative display to showcase the sexy lingerie. Letting her jacket coquettishly slide off of her shoulders in a seductive gesture, the fair-haired beauty flashed her deep cleavage and washboard abs in the enticing snap.

As if her smoking-hot looks were not bewildering enough, Danielle upped the sizzle factor with her seductive posture. The scorching lingerie model lifted up one arm to her face and rested her temple on her hand, all the while looking absent-mindedly into the distance as she slightly parted her luscious lips in an alluring way.

“Straight fire and slaying the game Queen!!!!!!!!!!” one ardent fan wrote under the sexy pic, visibly entranced with her fabulous look.

“God girl you stole all the Beauty,” read another message, trailed by a seemingly endless string of flattering emoji.

The photo stirred quite a lot of reactions from her vast base of admirers, garnering more than 5,100 likes and a little shy of 90 comments. However, as many of her social media followers will remember, this is not the first time that Danielle has shared this particular look.

A quick scan of her Instagram page revealed that the 29-year-old stunner originally posted a color version of the same pic at the end of 2017. The photo in question revealed that the model was wearing eye-catching red lingerie and that her cheeky crop jacket was fashioned out of pink fur.

According to the caption of her post, the steamy pic was part of a larger photo shoot snapped by Merhout for Esquire Czech. A different version of the photo was shared by Danielle in March of 2018.