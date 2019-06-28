Watch Venezuela Vs. Argentina Copa America Live Stream: Lionel Messi Gets New Life In Quarterfinal, Start Time

Lionel Messi and Argentina stumbled in the 2019 Copa America Group Stage, but get a new life in the quarterfinals when they take on Venezuela.

Argentina stumbled in the 2019 Copa America group stage, needing a somewhat shaky 2-0 victory over tournament invitee Qatar to get themselves to a second-place finish and a place in the quarterfinals. Now, the team gives Lionel Messi a second chance to win his first international trophy with his national team, as the 14-time Copa America champs take on Venezuela — the second-place team in Group A — leading Messi to declare, “Now starts another Copa,” as quoted by the BBC, adding that the Qatar victory gave his team needed confidence, and allowed it to “grow.” But in a match that will live stream from Rio, that growth could come to a grinding halt against a Venezuela team that allowed only one goal in three group stage games.

To find out how to watch a live stream of the Copa America quarterfinal knockout match on Sunday, pitting the second place team from Group A, Venezuela, against 14-time champs Argentina, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is scheduled for 4 p.m. Brasília Time at the approximately 79,000-seat Maracanã Stadium in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on Friday, June 28. In Argentina, kickoff will also take place at 4 p.m. Argentina Time, but in Venezuela, the start time will be 3 p.m. Venezuela Standard Time.

In the United Kingdom, that kickoff time is set for 8 p.m. on Friday, British Summer Time. Fans in the United States can log in to the live stream at 3 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time, noon Pacific. Fans in Japan can catch the live stream starting at 4 a.m. on Saturday morning, June 29, Japan Standard Time.

But Venezuela comes into the game with their own confidence high, based on recent results against Messi and Argentina. Though historically, La Vinotinto have defeated Argentina only twice with two draws in 25 matches, one of those wins came in the most recent match between the teams, in March of this year. And the two draws both came in the most recent FIFA World Cup qualifying round, as SportsStar reported.

“Everyone knows who he is, but we know how to play against him,” said Venezuela forward Salomon Rondon, who also plays for English second-tier side West Bromwich Albion, of the five-time Ballon D’0r winner Messi. “We know our conditions, our qualities and we will take advantage on Friday.”

Lionel Messi has a second chance to win a trophy with Argentina despite stumbling in the Copa America group stage. Pedro Vilela / Getty Images

To watch a free live stream of the Venezuela vs. Argentina Friday 2019 Copa America Group B knockout match, use the stream provided by ESPN+, the online subscription service of sports media giant ESPN. The ESPN+ streaming network subscription costs $4.99 per month but comes with a seven-day free trial, giving fans a week-long period to watch the La Vinotinto vs. La Albiceleste Copa America eliminator at no charge.

Loading...

In Argentina, TyC Sports Argentina streams the game, while in Venezuela, Venevision will live stream the match.

In the United Kingdom, the live stream will be carried by Premier Sports. In Italy, the Venezuela vs. Argentina showdown will be streamed live by DAZN Italia, while in Japan, the DAZN sports streaming service also carries the match. In Canada, every 2018-2019 Copa America match is streamed live on the TSN Go sports platform.

Throughout the Caribbean, the game will stream via SportsMax. For a list of other outlets around the globe that will carry a live stream of Venezuela vs. Argentina, consult LiveSoccer TV.