Dan + Shay Admit That They Thought Joe Jonas And Sophie Turner’s Impromptu Vegas Wedding Was A Prank

As Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner prepare for their second wedding in France, some are still reeling over what happened the first time they walked down the aisle.

The pair’s impromptu nuptials in Las Vegas following the Billboard Music Awards on May 1 had a lot of people confused, including some of its guests. According to E! News, even the country duo Dan + Shay, who performed at the ceremony, wasn’t sure of what was going on.

“They texted us a few days before. We thought it was a prank and we’re like, ‘Sure, we’ll do it,'” Dan Smyers explained during an appearance on The Today Show on Friday, June 28, while Shay Mooney noted that “for the longest time, we weren’t sure if we could talk about it.”

The surprise wedding was originally intended to be kept hush-hush, leading the bandmates to be so quiet about it that they didn’t even inform their team of their plans following the awards show.

“We’re like, we just have this like engagement after the award show,” Smyers said.

Unfortunately, what happened in Vegas didn’t stay in Vegas this time, and the news of Joe and Sophie’s wedding quickly spread around the world after Diplo, who was also in attendance, began live streaming the event on his Instagram page.

Thanks to the DJ, fans and friends of the couple were treated to an exclusive, inside look at Sophie in her white pantsuit walking down the aisle to her now husband Joe as Dan + Shay beautifully sang an acoustic version of their hit song “Speechless.”

In the meantime, the country group’s phones began “blowing up.”

“Everyone’s like, ‘Diplo’s live on Instagram and he’s doing this wedding and you guys are singing. This is so crazy,'” Dan revealed. “I think still to this day we’re like, ‘Should we talk about this?'”

Dan + Shay weren’t the only ones unaware that Joe and Sophie’s wedding was the real deal. During a recent appearance on On Air With Ryan Seacrest, Diplo also admitted that he thought the whole thing was a prank.

“I didn’t know it was a serious wedding. I really didn’t know it was going on,” he said during the radio show. “I didn’t know I was like the only person recording this thing.”

Fortunately, both Joe and Sophie were good sports and ultimately found the big reveal of their nuptials on Diplo’s Instagram live to be funny.

Now, the pair is in France preparing for a much more elaborate and “traditional” wedding ceremony, which will reportedly take place over the weekend.