Khloe Kardashian Reportedly Confused By Tristan Thompson’s Birthday Shout Out

Khloe Kardashian was reportedly not expecting her baby daddy, Tristan Thompson, to give her a birthday shout out this week, but he did and now the reality star is said to be confused by the action.

According to People Magazine, Khloe Kardashian was a bit surprised by Tristan Thompson’s kind birthday wishes on social media.

Khloe and Tristan share daughter, True, together but have had a very rocky relationship in the past. Back in April 2018, the NBA player was busted cheating on Kardashian while she was nine months pregnant.

The couple stayed together and tried to work on their relationship. However, in February 2019, Thompson was caught cheating yet again, this time with Kylie Jenner’s best friend, Jordyn Woods.

Khloe and Tristan split for good, and have been working on co-parenting their daughter ever since. However, they allegedly don’t have a great relationship.

On Thursday, Thompson took to his Instagram account to wish his baby mama a happy 35th birthday.

“Happy birthday @khloekardashian. You are the most beautiful human I have ever met inside and out. Thank you for being an amazing mommy to our princess True. She is blessed to have someone like you to look up to. I wish you nothing but more success and sending you positive blessings your way. Enjoy your day Koko,” Tristan captioned a snapshot of Khloe and True on social media.

Meanwhile, Kardashian’s family reportedly isn’t buying Thompson’s good guy act.

“They have a child together, but are not together. Her family thinks he posted it because he wants to make himself look good. Tristan and Khloe co-parent True, but that’s it,” an insider told the magazine.

However, as nice as the message may have seemed, sources tell the outlet that Khloe Kardashian will never get back together with Tristan Thompson, because she knows that he will never change his cheating ways.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Khloe celebrated her birthday with her loved ones on Thursday night.

Khloe and others at the party took to social media to document parts of the bash, as they took shots together, and even rode on a mechanical bull.

Kardashian donned a skimpy pink strapless shirt for the party, as she flaunted her ample cleavage and toned tummy in the process.

Others in attendance at the celebration included Khloe’s older sisters, Kourtney and Kim Kardashian, as well as her youngest siblings, Kendall and Kylie Jenner.

