Australian Swimsuit Model Robyn Lawley’s Nude Photo Is Driving Instagram Crazy

Robyn Lawley shared a very racy photo with her Instagram fans, which she joked is how she likes to watch TV. On Friday, the Australian swimsuit model took to the popular social media platform to share a snapshot in which she was featured completely in the nude, and her fans were going crazy over it.

In the photo in question, the former Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model is lying on her back on a brown couch while wearing nothing at all. Those wishing to check out the NSFW photo can do so on Lawley’s Instagram page, but they are encouraged to wait until they’re off work or are in a more private space.

The 30-year-old bombshell is using both of her hands as cup to cover up her chest, while she has her left leg up on the couch in a way that keeps her lower body hidden. Lawley is arching her upper back slightly, striking a pose that exudes ecstasy while accentuating all the natural curves in her body. In addition, Lawley tilts her head back, resting it on the arm of the couch with her eyes closed and lips parted in a way that is both seductive and contemplative.

“This is how I watch TV I swear…” Lawley captioned her post.

According to the tag she included with her post, the photo was captured by the photographer simply known as Metallana on Instagram.

The photo, which Lawley shared with her 206,000 Instagram followers, garnered more than 2,300 likes and over 50 comments within just a few hours of being posted. Users of the social media platform who are fans of the model took to the comments section to share how they felt about the racy photo, and also to engage with her humorous caption.

“Wow! So beautiful,” one user raved.

“I don’t watch tv but you could make me reconsider,” another one joked, including a crying-laughing emoji at the end of the comment.

“Netflix x chill? [freezing emoji] hahaha,” another one chimed in.

As News.com.au recently shared, Lawley also used one of the naked photos she took during this photo shoot to protest against a controversial coal mine that recently got approved in Queensland, Australia.

“If I were to pray, I would be praying for the Queensland government to reconsider their final approval of the Carmichael (Adani) coal mine, right next to the Great Barrier Reef,” she wrote on Instagram.