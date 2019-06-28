Bombshell Izabel Goulart Removes Bikini Top, Flaunts Derrière In Latest Snap

Cover model Izabel Goulart is certainly enjoying her time in Greece. The brunette beauty has been updating her Instagram account with photos from her time in Mykonos, with many of them showcasing her svelte figure.

Friday’s update was no different, as the Brazilian model posted a photo in which she was seen lounging in the shade near the ocean’s edge. Taken from behind, it looked as though Goulart had just untied her bikini top as a loose strap fell across her back. In a pair of matching thong bottoms, the model flaunted her perky booty as she looked out onto the blue waters.

Fans loved the photo, with many commenting on the wonderful view.

“Best view,” one fan said.

“Love your cheeks,” joked another.

“Heaven on earth,” another fan wrote.

Goulart, 34, works hard for the body she has, but explains that with dedication, anybody can have a great figure.

“I have a series of exercises in which I do a lot of core. I enjoy an ab workout. I practice every day and do many different types … I guarantee that between two and three months of practice, anyone can do it,” she said in an interview with Style magazine, per Vogue.

The model also said that people do not need a gym to work out, adding that she often works out in a hotel room. She said that she does exercises that involve legs, glutes, abs, and arms using her own body weight as resistance. Goulart added that she always has a jump rope, an inflatable medicine ball and an exercise band with her wherever she goes.

“It’s a great kit to have for travel,” she said.

Loading...

The Victoria’s Secret model often shares images on Instagram from her life as a model. She has walked on the runway for Bill Blass, Givenchy, Oscar de la Renta, Valentino, Chanel, Michael Kors, Ralph Lauren, Dolce and Gabbana and others. She has also appeared in ad campaigns for H&M, Express, Neiman Marcus and DSquared. Whatever she posts, she manages to look absolutely stunning.

Last month, the model shared a photo in which she wore a dress featuring a cutout that left very little to the imagination. Appearing at the amfAR gala in Cannes, the model looked stunning in the embroidered ensemble that was sexy and feminine at the same time.

Fans wanting to keep up with Goulart’s adventures can follow her Instagram account.