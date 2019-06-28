Alabama Police Level New Charges Against Man Accused Of Feeding Meth To Pet Squirrel, Training It To Attack

Police in Alabama are leveling new charges against a man who had been accused of feeding meth to his “attack squirrel,” a pet rodent that he had allegedly taught to attack on command.

Mickey Paulk was arrested this week after police say he rammed an investigator’s vehicle during a chase. As The Associated Press reported, the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office announced on Thursday that authorities had been seeking Paulk on a series of felony warrants, though not related to his alleged attack squirrel. Paulk had told The Associated Press that he was preparing to turn himself in, and denying that he was training the squirrel to attack.

At the time, Paulk posted a video on his Facebook page showing him petting his squirrel and saying it was not violent.

“You can’t give squirrels meth; it would kill ’em. I’m pretty sure, (but) I’ve never tried it,” he said.

Paulk then laughed as he discussed the allegations from police that he trained his methed-up squirrel to attack.

“The public isn’t in danger in any kind of way from the methed-out squirrel in the neighborhood,” Paulk said with a laugh.

Police had said that they were warned about the squirrel before carrying out a drug search at Paulk’s rural home. Police said that there was one man in the home at the time of their search, and that the person released the squirrel from its cage.

Paulk denied that he lived at the home, but said he was there and that he called the squirrel down from a treetop.

Police this week said they spotted Paulk while they were conducting surveillance at a motel. They said the man drove in on a stolen motorcycle, then led police on a chase before he was apprehended.

The bizarre allegations had brought national attention to the case, with many news outlets picking up on the original allegations about the “attack squirrel” and the accused man’s denials. Others shared the mugshot of the squirrel-loving man, which showed his “omerta” neck tattoo — a phrase used by the mafia to describe a policy of keeping silent about criminal activity and never cooperating with authorities.

Mickey Paulk has now been arrested on a slew of non-squirrel-related charges, including attempting to elude, criminal mischief, receiving stolen property and felon in possession of a pistol. The squirrel has since been released. Authorities said they were not able to test it for meth.