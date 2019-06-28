Brazilian Model Flavia Lucini Lowers Skimpy Miniskirt In Racy Instagram Photo

Flavia Lucini is sending the already rising temperatures in New York soaring even higher in a recent Instagram post. On Thursday, fashion photographer Timur Emek took to the popular social media platform to share a photo he took of the Brazilian bombshell in which she is wearing as little clothing as possible in an attempt to beat the summer heat.

In the snapshot, the 30-year-old model — who is best known for having walked in the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in 2016 and 2017 — is featured kneeling down on some type of furniture as she rocks a white crochet triangle crop top with two thin straps that go over the model’s shoulders, leaving quite a bit of skin exposed. She teamed her top with a matching white miniskirt that sits low on her frame, helping showcase her incredibly sculpted abs.

As if her outfit alone weren’t sexy enough, the model took things a touch further by using her left thumb to push her skirt lower on her hip, indicating that she is free of any underwear underneath. As she does so, the model is shooting a fierce gaze straight at the camera with her lips parted in a seductive way.

Lucini posed for the shot captured by Emek in an apartment in SoHo, as indicated by the geotag he included with his post.

The model is wearing her caramel tresses in a middle part and down in loose, large waves that cascade over her shoulders and onto her chest and back.

At the time of this writing, the post, which Emek shared with his 201,000-plus Instagram followers, garnered nearly 3,000 likes and more than 50 comments in under a day of being posted. Users of the social media platform who are fans of the photographer’s work took to the comments section to praise the overall aesthetics of the shot and to comment on Lucini’s incredible beauty.

“Wow so major!” one user wrote, trailing the comment with a series of firework emoji.

“NY just got way hotter!” another user chimed in.

“He shoots dreams!” a third fan raved.

Meanwhile, Lucini has been using her own Instagram page to share some summer photos of her own. Earlier this week, the model posted a photo of herself floating face down in a pool as she rocked a leopard-print bikini. Her swimsuit is by Tropic of C, the swimwear line created by Victoria’s Secret Angel Candice Swanepoel, as suggested by a similar photo shared to the brand’s Instagram page on Thursday.