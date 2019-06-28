Halle Berry Licks Finger, Flashes Bra In Sexy Snap

Halle Berry heated up Instagram Friday morning with a snap that showed that the actress knows how to work the camera.

In the photo, the actress was lying on the grass licking the index finger on her left hand. Her head was tilted to the side and her eyes were closed, creating a very sexy scene. Her loosely fitted top exposed part of her black bra as her right arm crossed over her abdomen. The beauty’s face was made up in natural tones and her hair was down in loose waves.

In the photo’s caption, the John Wick 3 star plugged a fitness bar, but some fans did not seem to notice. A few fans said they would try the bars, but many comments on the post mentioned how the photo was nothing short of sensual.

“Lucky finger,” one fan wrote

“My, my, my,” said another.

“Mmmmmmmm,” was all one fan had to say.

“Finger licking good,” another fan quipped.

The award-winning actress does not look anywhere near her 52 years. But she works hard to defy those years. As a quick scroll through her Instagram shows the Cloud Atlas star is completely dedicated to working out and being as healthy as she can be.

Berry often shares inspirational photos of herself with her personal trainer Peter Lee Thomas. Thomas, who has been working with Berry for the past few years, said that Berry’s commitment and dedication were key to her success.

“I had no idea what her age was when I met her. I never looked or was interested in that and when I found out I was absolutely shell shocked because she has the discipline and athleticism of a 25-year old,” Thomas said in an interview with People magazine.

Thomas said he wanted to challenge the actress while using a combination of exercises such as martial arts, boxing, yoga, and military training.

“If Halle wasn’t an actress, she would very easily transition into becoming a professional athlete if she was coached the right way,” he said.

“She’s also not afraid to experiment and explore and take risks when it comes to fitness because she understands that in order for there to be potential growth and change, she’s going to have to do things that are commonly difficult to do,” he added.

All of Berry’s dedication seems to be paying off.

Fans wanting to keep up with Berry’s fitness tips can follow her Instagram account.