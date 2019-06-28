Watch Morocco Vs. Ivory Coast Live Stream: 2019 Africa Cup Of Nations Group D Match, Start Time, Preview

Both Morocco and Ivory Coast won their 2019 Africa Cup Of Nations opening matches despite lackluster performances, and now they must battle each other for advancement.

After both teams turned in less-than-inspired performances in their 2019 Africa Cup of Nations opening matches and were lucky to escape with victories, the two teams that top Group D battle for sole possession of the top spot when Morocco takes on slightly favored Ivory Coast, the 2015 AFCON champions. Interestingly, the Atlas Lions are now guided by the same coach who took Ivory Coast to that title. But Coach Herve Renard insists that his previous experience means nothing coming into Friday’s game, claiming that he is not Morocco’s “trump card,” according to Super Sport.

But as Morocco’s boss, he has dumped his former team from the 2017 AFCON at the group stage, then also eliminated Ivory Coast from 2018 FIFA World Cup qualification with a 2-0 victory, per 11v11. Morocco will be looking to inflict further pain on the Ivorians in the match that will live stream from Cairo.

To find out how to watch a live stream of the Morocco vs. Ivory Coast (aka Côte d’Ivoire) Africa Cup of Nations Group D showdown Friday, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is set for 8 p.m. Eastern European Time on Friday, June 28, at the 30,000-seat Al Salam Stadium, also known as Cairo Military Production Stadium, in Cairo, Egypt.

In Morocco, that start time will be 6 p.m. Western European Summer Time, while the game will start at 5 p.m. Greenwich Mean Time in Ivory Coast.

In the United Kingdom, it’ll be another 6 p.m. start, on British Summer Time, while in the United States the live stream gets underway at 1 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time, or 10 a.m. Pacific. In the Republic of Indonesia, the game gets underway at midnight Western Indonesian Time on Friday night, 2 a.m. Eastern on Saturday morning, June 29.

Though he shrugged off the significance of his experience with Ivory Coast, Renard deemed the Friday matchup “a special game for me,” as quoted by the French news agency AFP. The stakes are high, with the winning team all but assured of moving on to the 2019 African Cup of Nations quarterfinal round.

Renard also guided lightly-regarded Zambia to the AFCON title in 2012, and now looks with Morocco to become the first coach to manage three different nations to the continental championship. But in their opener, Morocco needed an 89th-minute own-goal to eke out a 1-0 victory over underdog Namibia. But Renard shrugged off the subpar performance, saying, “Namibia were well organized and coached.”

The Elephants also struggled in their opener, hanging on to a 1-0 victory over South Africa, with a 64th-minute tally from Jonathan Kodjia of English club Aston Villa, per Soccerway.

Morocco Coach Herve Renard claims his prior experience guiding Ivory Coast gives his team no advantage. Julian Finney / Getty Images

To watch a live stream of the Morocco vs. Ivory Coast Africa Cup of Nations showdown, use the stream offered by BeIn Sports Connect USA, or download the BeIn Sports app for mobile devices. The BeIn Sports network’s streaming service requires cable or satellite service subscriber login credentials from a provider that offers BeIn Sports.

Fans without those credentials for the BeIn Sports network also have a way to watch the Morocco vs. Ivory Coast match stream live for free without a cable or BeIn Sports subscription. They may sign up for a free trial of a streaming TV multi-channel package, such as the Sling TV international sports package, or Fubo TV. Both services require credit card information and subscription fees for registration, but each also allows a seven-day free trial, and during that week-long period, fans can watch the Atlas Lions vs. The Elephants match live stream for free.

Loading...

In Egypt BeIn Sports Connect will also carry the match, as will the BeIn service in Morocco. In Ivory Coast, as well as in many other African countries, the South Africa-based SuperSport network carries the game, as does the French-language Canal+ Afrique.

In the United Kingdom, the live stream is set to be carried by Euro Sport Player, as it will in Spain. The service also comes with a weeklong free trial.

In Canada, every 2019 AFCON match is streamed live on the DAZN sports platform. And in Indonesia, BeIn Sports Indonesia will carry the live stream of the AFCON match.

For a lengthy list of outlets around the world that may also offer a live stream of the AFCON Morocco vs. Ivory Coast match, be sure to consult the information at Live Soccer TV.