‘Jersey Shore’ Star Jenni ‘JWOWW’ Farley Bares Cleavage In Steamy Jumpsuit

Online retailer Fashion Nova has been setting up partnerships with quite a few celebrities and influencers, and it seems that Jersey Shore star Jenni ‘JWOWW’ Farley is one of them. Farley recently shared a sizzling photo of herself in one of Fashion Nova’s outfits, and her 7 million followers were stunned with how the look flaunted her ample assets.

The shot, which was an ad for the online retailer, shows Farley in a peach-hued jumpsuit that seems like a perfect pick for summer, as her caption indicated. Her legs are covered up with form-fitting bottoms, and the waist is cinched in with a tie belt to accentuate her curves. However, the element of the look that draws attention immediately is the super low cut top section. Farley is known for flaunting her curves, and this look definitely does that.

Her followers absolutely loved the look, with one commenting “wow you look beautiful” and another remarking “love the color, and this outfit is Wonderful.” She finished the look by pulling her hair up into a sleek high ponytail.

Many fans also couldn’t help but notice her tattoos on display. Farley has slowly added to her tattoo count and now has what is virtually an entire arm of ink.

Though she has a somewhat carefree personality when she’s appearing on Jersey Shore, partying with her crew, life has been a bit dramatic for the reality star lately. As People reports, Farley filed for divorce from her long-time partner Roger Mathews after about three years of marriage.

While going through a divorce is never easy, her Jersey Shore co-star and BFF Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi told People that Farley is doing well.

“It’s like a new Jenni, a breath of fresh air. She’s never been happier…. she’s like, stress-free now. She feels free. Her number one priority is the kids, and that is exactly what she’s doing. She’s just genuinely happy.”

Though she’s been focused on her kids, that doesn’t mean there’s no room for romance in her life. And, it seems that sparks are flying between her and a 24-year-old mystery man who is ten years her junior.

As E! Online reports, Farley shared a bit of her personal life on Snooki’s podcast, It’s Happening With Snooki & Joey. While she hasn’t revealed much about the relationship yet, she did spill that his age prompted his nickname with the group, “24.” Snooki commented that “he’s very handsome.”

Perhaps fans will get a chance to learn a little more about Farley’s new love interest on the next season of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation.