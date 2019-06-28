Sophie Turner Stuns In Sexy White Dress Ahead Of Her Wedding With Joe Jonas In France

The date is fast-approaching, and Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas sure upped the bar in terms of wedding fashion as they turned up in super chic ensembles for their own pre-nuptial party in the south of France.

The couple is thought to be tying the knot in a second ceremony this weekend (they officially said “I do” in Las Vegas earlier this year). They gathered their family and close friends in the beautiful Hotel Crillon le Brave on Friday. The Game of Thrones star was seen arriving in a beautiful white gown that hugged her statuesque figure like a glove, as she walked hand in hand with her beau, who looked super smart in a pinstripe blue suit with a buttoned-up white shirt underneath, as The Daily Mail reported.

While Sophie donned a pair of golden heeled sandals to match her dark blonde locks that were styled into a sleek low bun, Joe rocked some classic white shoes as he walked alongside his bride. The actress opted for some low-key summery makeup, donning lighter shades such as a coppery-pink eye shadow and lush eyelashes, as well as a dab of light pink lip gloss on her lips — which also perfectly matched her pinkish-nude nail polish. In terms of accessories, she opted for a delicate gold necklace, while Joe went for a chic watch around his wrist.

The 23-year-old Hollywood star and the 29-year-old Jonas Brothers hunk gathered several members of their family and close friends in France for the special occasion, including Sophie’s fellow GoT cast member Maisie Williams, 22, who is reportedly going to be her bridesmaid, according to The Daily Mail.

Just a day prior to the gathering, Joe and Sophie were spotted checking out the Chateau de Tourreau in Sarrians, which is believed to be the chosen venue for the wedding this weekend. The happy couple will tie the knot for the second time in a lavish ceremony surrounded by their loved ones after a whirlwind decision to have a classic Las Vegas wedding at the Little White Wedding Chapel after the Billboard Music Awards in May. Fans of the duo will remember that DJ Diplo live-streamed the whole thing on social media, where an Elvis impersonator was seen declaring them husband and wife in real time.

As per The Inquisitr, rumors that the pair were getting hitched again in France started when they posted a sweet photo kissing in front of the Eiffel Tower. Their pal Dr. Phil commented on the shot, “Easy now! 1 week to go! Ha! See you at the wedding!”

Days later, they were spotted going on a boat ride around the city with a group of friends and relatives, including Joe’s brothers Nick and Kevin and their respective spouses, Priyanka Chopra and Danielle Jonas.