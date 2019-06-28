Kyle Richards Poses In Sexy Black Swimsuit With Bikini-Clad Daughters & Instagram Is Going Nuts

Kyle Richards’ family has some great genetics.

As fans know, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star is the mother of four beautiful daughters and she loves to post family photos for her legion of Instagram followers. Currently, the reality star appears to be on vacation and she has been sharing photos from the tropical trip with fans, though she has yet to disclose exactly where she is.

In the most recent image shared with fans, Kyle and two of her older daughters show off their amazing bodies while posing in the water.

Kyle stands in the middle of the image and is all smiles for the camera, wearing her long, dark locks down and straight with a straw hat and minimal makeup. Her amazing body is fully on display in a curve-hugging black swimsuit that shows off her fit legs as well as ample amounts of cleavage. To her left stands her daughter, 19-year-old Sophia, who proves that she got it from her mama in a sexy white suit that offers fans a great view of her killer abs.

On the other side of Kyle stands one of her friends, who is donning a white pool cover up. Next to the friend is one of Kyle’s other daughters, 23-year-old Alexia. Like her mom and sister, Alexia looks incredible in a white and floral print bikini pattern. She wears her hair down with little or no makeup and looks like a spitting image of her mother. Kyle’s youngest daughter, Portia, kneels in the front of the photo with a pal while the whole group gets photobombed by a family friend in the background.

Since the post went live on her account, it’s earned Kyle a ton of attention, having garnered over 29,000 likes in addition to 100-plus comments. While some followers commented on the epic photobomb, countless others couldn’t help but gush over how beautiful Kyle and her family are.

“Gosh Kyle you look as young and as beautiful as your daughters,” one fan wrote.

“You love family like I love family. It says volumes about who you are as a person. Enjoy every second,” another chimed in.

“Kyle I absolutely adore you!!! You are the most real housewife mom friend wife there can be!!! I wish I could meet you Xxoo Roni,” another Instagram user chimed in.

Fans can only hope that Kyle will share more photos from her amazing vacation. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Tuesday evenings on Bravo.