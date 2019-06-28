Shawn Johnson’s Beach Pic Hides A Clever Twist

Shawn Johnson shared an adorable photo of herself on the beach, sunning her back on what appeared to be a glorious day for some rest and relaxation in the sand. But the Olympian and former Dancing With the Stars Season 8 winner was hiding a clever secret and her eagle-eyed followers picked up on it right away.

Johnson is around five months pregnant and is sporting a cute baby bump, which she revealed in a series of photos on Instagram.

People Magazine reported that Johnson and her husband, Andrew East, are enjoying a babymoon in Portugal ahead of their child’s arrival. The couple is visiting the cities of Lisbon and Lagos, enjoying the beach and seeing the sights.

In one of the photos Johnson shared to the social media site, she is seen lying on her stomach. Her secret? Her husband carved out space in the sand for her baby bump (and “the girls”) so she could tan her back. While fans were divided in the comments section of the post on the sweet gesture by East, Johnson didn’t seem to mind as she and her handsome husband enjoy their private time away before the arrival of their first child.

Said the couple of their news upon the announcement of Johnson’s pregnancy in May on Instagram, “@theeastbaby … we cannot WAIT to welcome you to the world and shower you with love. @andrewdeast WE DID IT!”

The couple has been married for almost three years. They tied the knot in Tennessee in a private ceremony in April 2016. This baby is special to the couple, as they revealed that in October 2017, Johnson suffered a miscarriage. The couple announced their heartbreaking news in a YouTube video.

Johnson competed on Dancing With the Stars alongside pro-dancer Mark Ballas on the eighth season of the series, winning the show by the narrowest margin in its history. Johnson came out less than one percent ahead of the runner-up, actor Gilles Marini.

She was just 17-years-old at the time of her appearance on the series and said the win was just as exciting as scoring a gold medal at the Olympics. She said winning the trophy changed her life and proved to her that she could claim victory through hard work and determination. Johnson had no formal dance training prior to her appearance on the popular ABC reality dance competition series.

Johnson and Marini were tied for first place and former The Bachelor star Melissa Rycroft finished third.

Johnson and East are eagerly anticipating the birth of their baby, reportedly due in the fall.