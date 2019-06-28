Queen Elizabeth Is Reportedly ‘Not Impressed’ With Alleged Feud Between Her Two Grandsons, But Won’t Step In

The Daily Mail reported on Friday that royal editor Ingrid Seward, editor-in-chief of Majesty Magazine, has revealed that Queen Elizabeth is not happy about the alleged feud between her two grandsons, Prince William and Prince Harry, specifically stating that she is “not impressed.”

“Her Majesty does not care for the alleged feuding amongst her grandchildren William and Harry, that would make her very sad. But she would never interfere with their lives.”

Recent news of a rift between the two sons of the late Princess Diana came to light after it was revealed that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be stepping away from the Royal Foundation that they shared with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. William and Kate will remain with the foundation, founded in 2009, and will be renaming it the Royal Foundation of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

There has been speculation for months that Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton have not been on the best of terms with one another.

Additionally, author Katie Nicholl, who has published a book about Prince Harry and Meghan’s relationship, told Fox News that Harry’s relationship with his brother soured when William voiced his concerns about Harry moving too fast with the actress, according to The Sun.

“William was concerned about how quickly the relationship had moved and wanted to make sure that Harry was making the right decision. What was intended as well-meaning, brotherly concern and a bit of advice went down quite badly with Harry, who felt William wasn’t being as supportive as he might have been.”

While the queen has preferred to stay out of her grandchildren’s affairs, it has been clear to the public that she shares a special relationship with Meghan, one she doesn’t have with Kate.

Ingrid revealed that the queen “doesn’t have an intimate relationship” with Kate but that the Duchess of Sussex “makes her laugh.” The editor went on to speculate that the queen wouldn’t have much in common with Kate apart from their royal duties.

A blooming relationship between the queen, 93, and Meghan, 37, was seen in June of 2018 when the two carried out royal engagements together in Cheshire for the first time since the former Suits star joined the royal family by marriage. Both were photographed laughing and talking with one another throughout their travels.

Ingrid also stated that the queen is not very close to either of her grandsons. Although she loves them very much, she doesn’t see them very often, writes The Daily Mail.