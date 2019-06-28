‘RHOA’ Star Kenya Moore, 48, Flaunts Killer Physique On Instagram

Kenya Moore gave birth to her daughter Brooklyn just months ago, but those looking at her Instagram page would surely not be able to tell. That became clearer than ever on Friday when the 48-year-old reality TV star took to the popular social media platform to share a sizzling snapshot of herself in a figure-hugging dress that showcases her killer physique.

In the photo in question, The Real Housewives of Atlanta star is striking a sexy pose as she dons an aqua blue dress that boasts a very low-cut neckline that puts her cleavage on full display while a cutout just below her chest helps to further enhance her busty figure. The dress hugs her torso and lower body tightly, showcasing the TV star’s wide, full hips and contrasting it with Moore’s slender waistline, accentuating her perfect hourglass figure.

Moore is posing with one leg in front of the other in a way that further accentuates the natural curves in her body. She completed her look with a pair of nude strappy heeled sandals and a simple gold bracelet. Moore is leaning against a wall with one hand as she takes the other hand to her head, in a sexy pose that showcases her body.

Moore is wearing her raven hair in a middle part and down in perfect curls that cascade over her shoulders and onto her chest.

In her post, Moore is promoting a Body Complex RX, a brand of plant-based health and beauty supplements that claim to help with weight loss. Moore contends that the brand’s kit helped give her the confidence to “wear my body” this summer when it is just too hot to wear Spanx.

The post, which Moore shared with her 1.7 million Instagram followers, racked up more than 4,700 likes and over 120 comments in just a little over an hour of having been posted — at the time of this writing. Users of the social media app who are fans of the reality TV star took to the comments section to praise her incredible looks while sharing their admiration for Moore.

“Yes, yaaaasss that aqua blue is everything [three fire emoji] Gorgeousness Kenya,” one user wrote.

“Looking good Queen,” another user chimed in, trailing the comment with a red heart emoji.

“Looking Amazing Kenya! Thank you for sharing your journey with us!” a third user raved.

Moore gave birth to Brooklyn on November 4 after suffering from pregnancy-related issues, including preeclampsia, as the Daily Mail previously reported.