‘Girls’ Star Allison Williams Divorces Husband Of 4 Years

According to Page Six, Girls star Allison Williams and her husband Ricky Van Veen have decided to divorce after four years of marriage. A close friend of the couple said that the pair were “distinctly different.”

Williams and Van Veen released a joint statement to the New York newspaper about their difficult decision.

“With mutual love and respect, we have made the decision to separate as a couple. We are grateful for the friendship that we have and will continue to have.”

However, friends of the couple have said that the split has been a long time coming.

“Allison really is Type A, a real go-getter. while Ricky is far more relaxed and laid-back,” said a source.

“Things just haven’t been going well recently.”

Another source echoed similar sentiments, hinting that the relationship has been over for a while.

“Every time I’ve seen Allison out recently, Ricky’s been nowhere to be seen,” the source said.

The pair share a $2 million condo in New York’s Chelsea neighborhood; however, friends say that they are currently living apart. They have no children.

Williams and Van Veen met at a Bachelor viewing party in 2011. At the time, Williams was a year away from playing her breakout role of neurotic millennial Marnie Michaels on the HBO show Girls. Meanwhile, Van Veen is a tech tycoon and co-founded popular websites Vimeo and College Humor. He currently works as the Head of Global Creative Strategy at Facebook.

The two tied the knot in the fall of 2015 in a star-studded bash in Wyoming. The venue was the famed Brush Creek Ranch in Saratoga, and guests that were invited included Girls co-stars Lena Dunham, Jemima Kirke, and Zosia Mamet. Many other celebrities were also included in the festivities, including Katy Perry and John Mayer. The wedding was even officiated by Tom Hanks.

Williams is no stranger to having celebrity friends, having grown up with NBC News anchor Brian Williams as a father. However, when the newsman was found to have fabricated several stories in 2015, he was fired from his job, and Allison’s wedding was put on hold amidst the controversy, per Elle.

“Current events started happening…that derailed [the wedding] a little bit, but it has been this really beautiful throughline in our lives. It’s just something we haven’t focused on, but, spoiler alert, we are excited!” she said at the time.

Since Girls, Allison has kept busy, winning roles in the monster hit Get Out and starring in Peter Pan Live as well as Netflix’s A Series of Unfortunate Events. She is currently filming a survival thriller about a couple on a stranded island called Horizon Line.