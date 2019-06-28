Entrepreneur Boss Kylie Jenner Files For Kylie Booze Trademark

Kylie Jenner was the youngest in the Kardashian-Jenner family when their reality show, Keeping Up With the Kardashians, debuted. Despite that, it seems she may be one of the most business-savvy as she matures into adulthood. She got her start as an entrepreneur with the launch of her Kylie Lip Kits, which eventually expanded into Kylie Cosmetics. Lately, her Instagram feed has been filled with promotions for her new Kylie Skin. It seems that Kylie has no limits to how far she wants her empire to expand, and she wants to ensure she can use her name for everything in her brand.

As TMZ reports, Kylie has applied for trademarks for the names Kylie and Kylie Jenner for a possible new venture. Kylie has already considered a possible expansion into the world of baby goods, perhaps thanks to the arrival of her daughter Stormi, by trademarking Kylie Baby. She also debated going even further into the beauty industry with Kylie Hair. Now, it seems, the 21-year-old has her eye on a different industry altogether — alcohol and other beverages. She’s filed the trademarks for using her name on everything from restaurants and bars to cocktail mixes, liquor, sports drinks, and more. While it may seem excessive, she clearly knows how to market herself.

Her 139.2 million followers on Instagram are definitely a strong audience to buy anything she wants to put her name on.

As People reports, she revealed a bit about her perspective on business when she was just starting, and how people perceive her in that world, on Life of Kylie.

“I had the opportunity to make like the coolest makeup line that I’ve always dreamed of. It’s really my only passion. I learned a lot though and just have experienced things that people my age do not even know how to handle. I do feel like people don’t take me seriously as a businesswoman because of my age and my reputation. But I do think they’re starting to. I like to prove people wrong.”

While she may seem to be living a super glamorous life, she also wants to ensure that things are sustainable, as she told Glamour U.K.

“I like to know exactly what’s going on [with my finances] and I’m actually quite careful with what I spend.”

With the launch of her latest project, the Kylie Skin brand, Jenner’s hands are probably pretty full at the moment. However, the fact that she’s continually filing trademarks to use her name for different ventures suggests that the reality television star turned business mogul may have some big dreams for a Kylie empire.