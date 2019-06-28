‘Jersey Shore’ Star Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi Says She Is ‘Obsessed’ With Sweet New Tattoo

Jersey Shore star Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi gave birth to her third baby about a month ago. Early Friday morning, the mom-of-three took to social media to show off her sweet new tattoo that she got for her kids.

Snooki posted the photo on her Instagram page, as the proud mom showed that she had her children’s names tattooed on her right arm. The tattoo includes the names Lorenzo, Giovanna, and Angelo — all the names of her children. She revealed that she is “obsessed” with the new ink.

The reality show star is active on her social media pages and often shares pictures of her day to day life, including photos of her kids. Earlier in the week, she took to Instagram to share a new photo of her three kids together. In the photo, 6-year-old Lorenzo and 4-year-old Giovanna are laying next to their baby brother Angelo. All three kids are smiling for the photo, including baby Angelo, who looks so sweet nestled next to his siblings. With the photo, Snooki wrote that she is a “blessed mawma.”

Snooki rose to fame on the hit MTV show Jersey Shore. The show premiered on MTV in 2009 and featured Snooki along with other cast members including Jennifer “JWoww” Farley, Samantha “Sammi Sweetheart” Giancola, Michael “The Situation” Sorrentino, Paul “Pauly D” DelVecchio, and Deena Cortese. The show ended in 2012, but fans have kept up with the cast on social media.

Loading...

MTV brought the cast back to television screens last year for Jersey Shore: Family Vacation. The show featured the cast reunited and sharing their lives on the show. The show has been a success, and as previously reported by The Inquisitr, the cast will return to screens next month. According to The Wrap, a synopsis of the upcoming season was released, and fans can expect to see a whole lot in the new season.

“The roommates may be back, but a lot has changed, as the squad rallies around Mike, who’s facing prison time and planning a wedding. At the same time, Deena’s about to give birth, Jenni’s contemplating divorce, Ronnie’s fed up with all the jokes at his expense, and Pauly can’t resist just one wedding prank. Through the challenges and fears, pranks and surprise wedding guests, it’s the humor that keeps this group together and proves that facing life’s twists and turns is easier with friends.”

The new season of the show is set to premiere on July 11 on MTV.