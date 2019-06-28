Nicole Scherzinger Shows Off Rocking Body In Yoga Pants & Crop Top, And Instagram Dubs Her A ‘Queen’

Nicole Scherzinger seems to be having the trip of a lifetime in Hawaii.

Over the past few days, the singer has been delighting fans with a number of photos from her tropical getaway. While the former Pussycat Doll has been posting a ton of images of herself in bikinis, she’s also shared plenty of other images from the getaway. In a recent double-photo update, the black-haired beauty looks like she’s having the time of her life at the Kualoa Ranch & Private Nature Reserve. In the first of two photo posts, Nicole poses in front of a green landscape and shows off her amazing figure to fans.

The 40-year-old rocks a pair of black, patterned yoga pants along with a loose-fitting white crop top and a pair of sneakers. She lifts both hands in the air and tilts her head back while she looks like she’s on top of the world. The next photo in the series shows Nicole doing the same pose in a different, but still beautiful location. So far, the post has earned a lot of attention for the 40-year-old with over 29,000 likes and 200-plus comments.

“So beautiful. I’m glad that you’re enjoying your time in Hawaii. Sending love to you and your beautiful family,” one follower wrote.

“God bless! I love you,” another Instagrammer wrote with a series of red heart emoji.

In the next photo that was shared with fans, Nicole poses with her back facing the camera, offering fans a glimpse of her toned booty. The back off her shirt falls just off her shoulder, and once again Nicole looks off into the distance while admiring Hawaii’s beauty. She wears her hair in a high ponytail in the laid-back look. The second image in the series shows the beauty lying out on a palm tree while exposing her abs for her millions of followers. She looks totally relaxed, and in the caption of the snapshot, she gives fans a little bit of a history lesson.

Since the photo went live, it’s earned her a lot of attention, just as the last one did. So far, it’s racked up over 47,000 likes in addition to 280-plus comments. While many fans chimed in to gush over Nicole’s beauty, countless others told her to enjoy her time in Hawaii with friends and family.

“We love a queen that cares and honor’s [sic] the earth and land,” one follower wrote.

“Beautiful girl,” another Instagram user wrote with a series of emoji.

For fans who want to follow all of Scherzinger’s travels, they can do so on Instagram.