Blac Chyna Says She’s In A ‘Good Place’ With Rob Kardashian Despite Reality TV Feud Over Daughter Dream

Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian may have their differences, but according to the 31-year-old model, they’re co-parenting their 2-year-old daughter Dream very well together. Chyna recently appeared on RuPaul’s new self-titled talk show, where she recalled how she met Rob and began their relationship back in 2016. In addition, she told RuPaul about where she currently stands with her ex-boyfriend, revealing that they’re doing well right now despite some recent drama regarding their daughter and reality television.

RuPaul initially asked Chyna how she came to meet Rob, to which the model explained that they met on social media and later “hooked up,” per Hollywood Life. She added that Rob is a “nice guy,” but RuPaul pushed the subject a bit further and asked how co-parenting is going.

“Co-parenting is good with both of my baby fathers, we have a mutual agreement and everything runs smoothly,” Chyna said, referencing her ex-fiance Tyga and their 6-year-old son, King, in addition to Rob and Dream. “So it’s like, no animosity in the air. We’re all in a good place.”

As fans know, Chyna and Rob have a rocky relationship filled with cheating accusations, messy social media feuds, and even messier custody battles. At one point, Rob had been paying $20,000 per month in child support, but he requested to lower the amount back in November 2018.

After several years of feuding over spending time with their daughter, the former couple finally reached an agreement where Rob would have to pay no child support at all. Instead, they planned to split custody of Dream evenly, where each parent would pay for their daughter’s expenses as needed. For things like medical expenses and schooling, the parents would split the cost, per TMZ.

Earlier this summer, more drama came between Chyna and Rob. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum reportedly took issue with Dream’s appearance in Chyna’s upcoming reality show, The Real Blac Chyna, and sent a letter voicing his concerns to the network via his lawyer, Marty Singer.

Chyna fired back at Rob via a lengthy letter on Instagram. She claimed that Rob never reached out to her directly about Dream’s participation in the series and that she would “never allow her 2-year-old daughter to be subjected to long hours on the set.”

“My show is about my life and my kids are a huge part of my life,” she added.”It’s really sad that everything I do to better myself or my family, the same people have something to say to stop or hinder it.”