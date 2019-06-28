Victoria’s Secret Angel Alexina Graham Sends Pulses Racing In Ruffled Bikini In New Instagram Snaps

Alexina Graham’s impressive bikini body is plastered all over Instagram again, and her fans are going nuts for it.

On Friday, June 28, the newly-minted Victoria’s Secret Angel indulged her 639,000 followers on the social media platform in a sizzling trio of snaps capturing her famous figure in a sexy bikini that left very little to the imagination. The model exudes personality in what appears to have been an impromptu photo shoot, posing up a storm in a large, grassy field while fluffy white sheep roam in the background behind her.

In the first photo of the set, the babe stands tall on top of a wooden fence, bending slightly at the hips and spilling cleavage out of her skimpy white bikini top from the Victoria’s Secret swimwear line. The halter-style number has a ruffle trim that drew even more attention to her exposed decolletage and tied together in a tight knot right in the middle of her cleavage. The second photo was snapped just seconds later and captured her bent over completely and securely holding on to the fence post. A huge grin stretched across her face as the babe’s signature red locks fell messily all around her and her curvy, bikini-clad booty stuck straight up in the air.

The final picture included in the upload showed that the British bombshell had hopped down from the fence, and this time posed with her toned arms outstretched in the air while the camera captured a full-length look at her stunning-physique. She is still in her white bikini top and ruffled blue bottoms, which did way more showing than covering up and did nothing but favors for her famous curves. The high-cut number provided a very cheeky display and flaunted her long, lean legs, while its waistband sat high on her hips to accentuate her trim waist and rock-hard abs.

Fans quickly showered Alexina with love for the sizzling new post to her Instagram feed. At the time of this writing, the upload has already accrued more than 14,000 likes after less than one hour of going live to the social media platform, as well as dozens of comments with compliments for her jaw-dropping display.

“So gorgeous,” one person wrote.

Another said she was “perfect.”

Loading...

“Beautiful body and smile,” commented a third.

Whether she’s in a bikini or not, Alexina is sure to wow her followers and fans. As The Inquisitr previously reported, the model brought some serious heat to her Instagram feed earlier this week in a sultry selfie. The stunner flaunted an insane amount of braless cleavage underneath a gorgeous red dress with a plunging V neckline, driving her fans absolutely wild.