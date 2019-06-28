Nicki Minaj Flaunts Famous Booty In Skimpy Dress While Freestyling With Jimmy Fallon

Nicki Minaj really turned up the heat for her latest appearance on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon, where she once again proved to be the queen of hip-hop.

The rapper turned up to the late night show wearing a racy minidress by Fendi, which featured the brand’s famous pattern and some colorful stripes across the chest area, as well as a zip that ran all the way through. The skimpy number put Nicki’s famous curves and pert booty on full display, while also allowing her to flaunt her ample cleavage and tiny waist. She paired it with some bright yellow heels and added an extra pop of color with pink nail polish on her long nails.

Nicki swapped the colorful wigs for dark raven locks, which she styled into a super-high bun while rocking a cute fringe. She accessorized the look with some rings across her fingers, as well as a statement necklace that completed — but did not overshadow — her incredible ensemble. The artist donned a full face of makeup, including a thick cat-eyeliner and some pink blush, as well as a dab of matching pink lip gloss on her lips. Following her appearance on the popular late-night show, she shared some sexy photos of her look on her Instagram feed to make sure her 103 million fans could see it from all perspectives.

The high point of her guest appearance, though, was the moment Jimmy challenged the 36-year-old for a freestyle game, where she had to spit some hard raps that included three random words provided by the generator. As reported by Hollywood Life, Nicki had to properly think it through as she got some unusual words — hexagon, Yeti, and edible arrangement — but with a little help from The Roots, she got into the vibe and started belting out some crazy lyrics off the top of her head.

“Six sides, that’s a hexagon. I’m the big homie, Megatron,” she started, referencing her new hit tune, “Megatron,” before adding, “These girls can see me like the Yeti, all these girls gassed like Getty,” cleverly mentioning the big oil marketing company.

“I am Ms. Petty, and it’s going down, basement. I be like, eat it! Eat it! Eat it! Eat it! Edible arrangement,” which was probably a nod to her boyfriend, Kenneth Petty, who she is set to marry soon after revealing they got a marriage license on her Beats 1 show, Queen Radio.

Nicki also told Jimmy that she is working on a new album, and while she admitted to having already chosen a title, she didn’t give away more information about the much-anticipated record.