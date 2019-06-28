Paulina Gretzky Goes Braless On Instagram, Nearly Spilling Out Of Low-Cut Robe

Paulina Gretzky is driving Instagram wild with one of her latest posts.

As fans of the blonde bombshell know, it’s not all that often that she posts on her social media —so when Paulina does share a photo or video for her legion of 700,000 plus fans, it definitely sets pulses racing. Last night, the 30-year-old delighted fans with a few posts on her Instagram Stories, including one NSFW snap.

In the short video clip that was shared with fans, Gretzky sits on a bed in New York City while striking a sexy post for the camera. The model rocks a short blonde haircut along with a face full of makeup that comes complete with mascara, eyeliner, eyeshadow, blush, and gloss. But it’s Paulina’s sexy outfit that really has fans turning their heads. In the post, the stunner leaves little to the imagination, going braless under a white robe that falls off of her shoulders. Dustin Johnson’s fiancee flashes plenty of cleavage to her loyal fans while the photo shows off almost everything.

Shortly after that NSFW post, Paulina shared a photo of herself in a car, tagging NYC in the image. Once again, the blonde-haired beauty is rocking a face full of makeup and her short blonde bob. This time, Gretzky swapped out the robe for a tight-fitting black dress that once again shows off ample amounts of cleavage to followers. She completes the sexy look with a jean jacket and a bedazzled purse.

The next short little video clip that was shared with fans just shows Paulina and two pals enjoying what appear to be a photo booth at the famed Soho House hotel. Since the images went live on her account, they’ve likely earned her a ton of attention though fans cannot comment on Instagram Stories, unfortunately.

As fans know, Paulina is the daughter of NHL legend Wayne Gretzky and she’s currently engaged to PGA golfer Dustin Johnson, so sports have always been a huge part of her life. The model has talked with Golf Digest about her love of the game, as well as how she stays in such good shape. Her answer may be surprising to some.

Loading...

“I used to run every day, and I absolutely loved it. It was like meditation for me. I also loved kickboxing. What really kept me in great shape was dancing. Lately, I’ve been constantly on the go, so I don’t get to run much anymore,” she shared. “Now I’m doing workout videos every day. If you don’t want to go to the gym and would rather work out alone, all you have to do is find a workout on YouTube.”

Fans can follow Paulina and all of her stunning updates on Instagram.