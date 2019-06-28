Alessandra Ambrosio Spills Out Of Sexy Pink Bikini In Dripping Wet New Photo

It’s seeming like Alessandra Ambrosio’s summer wardrobe only consists of bikinis, and her fans are absolutely loving it. The former Victoria’s Secret Angel has been filling her Instagram feed with sizzling swimwear snaps, and the most recent addition is sending temperatures soaring even higher.

The latest addition to Alessandra’s page was shared on Friday, June 28, and certainly did not disappoint. The camera got up close and personal with the 38-year-old and her endless beauty, as well as the sexy pink bikini she sported that hardly contained her voluptuous assets. Her itty-bitty top was a piece from her own swimwear brand, GAL Floripa, which she launched earlier this year and has been frequently modeling on both her own Instagram account, as well as the account for the brand itself.

In the snap, the Brazilian bombshell gently caressed her face and sensually held a small pink flower in her mouth as she stared down the camera with an intense look. Her coral-colored bikini top featured a delicate ruffle trim, which gently grazed the ample amount of cleavage that poured over the top of it. Thin straps held the number up on her busty chest, secured by being tied in dainty bows on her shoulders.

The model was also dripping wet in the sexy shot, suggesting that she had possibly just gone for a swim. Her damp, brunette tresses were messily slicked back against her head, with a few locks falling over her shoulder and over her exposed decolletage. To add to her eye-popping look, the babe also rocked a fresh-faced look that consisted of a light dusting of blush on her cheeks and a thick coat of mascara on her lashes, allowing her striking features to pop.

It wasn’t long before the supermodel’s fans began showing their support for her stunning new Instagram upload. At the time of this writing, the snap has already accumulated more than 19,000 likes after just 30 minutes of going live to the platform. The post has also garnered well over 100 comments, many of which contained compliments for her jaw-dropping display.

“You are so beautiful,” one fan wrote, while another called her “an absolute goddess.”

“Gorgeous as always,” commented a third.

Recently, Alessandra’s swimwear line dropped a few new pieces, including the Gaya top and bottom. As The Inquisitr previously reported, the model showed off the two-piece set — as well as her impressive bikini body — yesterday on the GAL Floripa Instagram page, stunning her followers in the Celeste (bright teal) hue of the swimwear that brought some serious heat to the social media platform.