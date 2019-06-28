‘Double Shot At Love’s’ Nikki Hall Rages On Twitter After Pauly D Finale Twist

The fans of MTV’s A Double Shot At Love With DJ Pauly D and Vinny were shocked by the stunning season-ending twist no one saw coming and that included one of the women dumped by none other than the popular DJ himself, Nikki Hall. The dating series starred Jersey Shore: Family Vacation pals Paul DelVecchio and Vinny Guadagnino.

Hall took to Twitter after the airing of A Double Shot At Love Aftershow, where she raged on the social media network about how angry she was regarding DelVecchio’s decision, telling her side of the story, sharing private texts, and retweeting comments both negative and positive from fans of the series.

After weeks of competition, Pauly decided that although he cared deeply for his final two contestants, Nikki Hall and Derynn Paige, he decided to pick neither of them to take a shot at love with. At first, fans were outraged that Derynn was sent home and it appeared that Pauly would pick Nikki, who seemed to be a front-runner from the beginning of the show. Then, Pauly sent Nikki home as well, citing too many red flags in the way she behaved to warrant a long-term relationship.

Let’s get one thing clear. It was VERY mutual and he was just as INTENSE! Ya’ll want to make me out to be clingy & crzy over a situation U kno NOTHING about. I fed off of his vibe & lead but behind my back he mocked my feelinz Humiliated me publicly & have yet to say “I’m sorry” pic.twitter.com/5NyvaqlNlq — ???????????????????? ???????????????? (@NikkiStClaireTM) June 28, 2019

Nikki was painted as the villain from the start of the series due to the fact that she set her sights on Pauly and did not allow anyone else to make a connection with him. It appeared the show’s producers did everything they could to paint her in a damaging light and appear that Pauly was the one being victimized. After reading through all of Hall’s tweets, the signal has shifted toward some fans feeling for the reality show star and others, agreeing that it was for the best that her relationship with Pauly did not work out.

This entire season I took jabs and shots! People calling me out of my character and my name, yelling “Red Flags!” and I took it! Because “the end will be worth it!” He said. And not once did this man have my back, THAT should’ve been my only red flag. — ???????????????????? ???????????????? (@NikkiStClaireTM) June 28, 2019

It seemed that several of her Double Shot castmates have changed their tune toward Nikki as well. Throughout the season Nikki fought with almost every female contestant, defending her actions and passion for Pauly. It appears many have forgiven her after seeing the elimination scene, believing Pauly led the Los Angeles resident on.

Loading...

Pauly D stated on the update show that he blocked Nikki from all his social media accounts after filming concluded.

There is no official word whether or not another season of A Double Shot At Love with DJ Pauly D and Vinny will air. The best pals will appear on a new season of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation beginning in July on MTV.