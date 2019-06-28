Beth Chapman Memorials Planned, Fans Have Chance To Say Farewell After ‘Dog The Bounty Hunter’ Star’s Death

Details about memorial services for Dog the Bounty Hunter star Beth Chapman have started to emerge, and those who loved her will have two opportunities to pay their respects and say farewell. Chapman died earlier this week at the age of 51 after an intense battle with cancer.

According to Page Six, the public is invited to a memorial that will take place Saturday in Hawaii. The event is slated to be held at Fort DeRussy Beach in Waikiki beginning at 2 p.m. on June 30.

Beth’s daughter Cecily and stepdaughter Lyssa have been spreading the word about this memorial service, encouraging Dog the Bounty Hunter fans and others who loved Chapman to attend. An invitation has been released to various media outlets with the intent that the details be widely shared.

“Beth had two homes – Hawai’i and Colorado. ‘I love Hawai’i the most,’ she said, so she will be sent off in true Hawaiian style, with aloha.”

This service will include a handful of Hawaiian traditions, including an oli (chant), some prayers, and a paddle out involving friends and family. Radar Online adds that attendees are encouraged to bring along loose flowers for the ceremony, though they should ensure they choose ocean-friendly types.

There is also a hashtag for Chapman’s memorial service to be used on social media, “#alohaoemrsdog.” Hawaii Magazine explains that “Aloha Oe” is a song that was written by Queen Liliuokalani, who was a songwriter but was also the last ruling monarch of the Kingdom of Hawaii.

The translation of the song’s title means “Farewell to Thee,” a fitting sentiment for Beth’s memorial service.

There will also be a memorial service held in Colorado at some point. Reports indicate that Duane will be organizing details for that event, but things have not yet been finalized.

We are deeply saddened by the tragic news that @MrsdogC lost her battle with cancer today. She was an exceptional woman, all of us at #WGNAmerica will miss her tremendously. Our thoughts and prayers are with @DogBountyHunter, her family, loved ones and millions of fans. pic.twitter.com/18YQBrHWec — WGN America (@wgnamerica) June 26, 2019

Loading...

Beth had shared with her family that she wished to be cremated, and the family is respecting Chapman’s wishes. The Dog the Bounty Hunter star was originally diagnosed with stage II throat cancer in September 2017. For a while, it seemed she had conquered it, but it had returned and spread as of November 2018.

Chapman was told that the cancer was incurable upon its return, but she never gave up fighting. In fact, Beth was filming a new reality television series with Duane right up until the end. As The Inquisitr noted, it is not known yet whether Dog’s Most Wanted will still eventually air on WGN.

Dog the Bounty Hunter fans have been heartbroken right alongside the family over the news of Beth Chapman’s death. For those who can attend the memorial service in Hawaii over the weekend, the family will surely be touched by the outpouring of support.