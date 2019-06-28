Porsha Williams Bares Outrageous Cleavage In Mexico

Porsha Williams is known for having one of the fiercest bodies in reality television. The Real Housewives of Atlanta star might be single following her split from fiancé Dennis McKinley, but this 38-year-old isn’t hiding what she’s made of. Porsha’s June 28 Instagram update sent fans an eye-popping display, plus a spicy Mexico geotag.

Earlier today, Porsha updated her account. Something about the update was spreading some major glam room vibes. Porsha had been filmed getting dolled up to the max, although the camera wasn’t just taking in her stunning face. This entrepreneur was showing off her ample cleavage via an off-the-shoulder bathrobe and a nude-colored bra with a very risqué and slightly outrageous neckline. Given that the update included two videos, fans had twice the reason to watch Porsha.

This newly-single mother didn’t seem out for provocation, though. The lingerie and bathrobe attire felt appropriate for the setting. Porsha’s womanly assets may have proven impressive, but her impeccable makeup was up there with it. As a makeup artist patted the star’s face down with a sponge, fans could see just how good Porsha looked as a result of his work. Her bronzed and highlighted cheeks were glowing, her features appeared flawless, and her long curled locks framed her face beautifully.

With Porsha’s music mentioned in the caption and given how she seemed to move to the song in the video, fans have been picking up on the Davido beats.

“I love that Americans are finally catching on to Afrobeats…deffo one of my favorite genres,” one fan wrote.

Many fans, however, commented on the star’s beauty.

“Yes sis big eyes for the win” was one comment.

“My favorite you are looking gorgeous” came from another fan.

With this mother owning her glam, few fans seemed to find it necessary to mention her recent breakup. Porsha made headlines prior to her split earlier this month for unfollowing 42-year-old Dennis on Instagram. She was also spotted without her engagement ring. Porsha’s Instagram update may no longer feature her former fiancé, but one thing is staying the same. The couple’s 3-month-old daughter Pilar Jhena, who Porsha and Dennis welcomed earlier this year, hasn’t lost her social media exposure.

Fans are likely pumped that Porsha is looking so good post-split. Porsha’s update today had racked up over 53,000 likes within nine hours of going live, with over 800 comments left by her fans. Porsha has 4.6 million Instagram followers. Fans wishing to see more of this star should follow her Instagram.