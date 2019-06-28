NBA Rumors: Bradley Beal Should Demand A Trade From The Wizards This Summer, ‘The Ringer’ Suggests

Is it time for Bradley Beal and the Wizards to part ways?

After suffering a huge disappointment in the 2018-19 NBA season, rumors have started to circulate that the Washington Wizards could trade All-Star shooting guard Bradley Beal this summer. However, the Wizards immediately addressed the rumors by informing everyone in the league that they have no intention of putting Beal on the trading block. As a matter of fact, the Wizards are planning to give Beal a massive contract extension in the 2019 NBA offseason.

In an interview with Ben Golliver of The Washington Post, Bradley Beal said that he would be “naive” to say that he isn’t interested in engaging in contract extension talks with the Wizards. Beal revealed that it’s one of his dreams to be the type of player that stays on one NBA team until the end of his NBA career. However, before agreeing to an extension with the Wizards, Beal first wants to see what they are planning to do to improve their roster this summer.

“It would be great to play in one place forever,” Beal said. “But at the same time, you want to win and make sure you’re in a position to do so.”

NBA trade rumor rankings: The latest on Bradley Beal. https://t.co/qsFi2loY81 pic.twitter.com/Ao610hbugZ — HoopsHype (@hoopshype) June 27, 2019

During the All-Star weekend, Bradley Beal revealed that he has been actively recruiting superstars who will be hitting the free agency market this summer. Unfortunately, with their limited salary cap space, the Wizards will need a miracle to acquire a big name in the 2019 NBA free agency. The Wizards have an interesting collection of young players and future draft picks, but it remains unknown if those trade assets are enough to bring a superstar to Washington.

As of now, it is more likely that the Wizards will fail to surround Bradley Beal with quality players that could help him contend for the NBA championship title in the 2019-20 NBA season. D.J. Foster of The Ringer believes that Beal will be better off throwing away his loyalty and consider demanding a trade from the Wizards this summer.

“If Beal wants out, now is the time to say it. Washington can maximize his return with time left on his contract, and all the movement around the league will quickly wash away any potential PR hit. The Wizards need a merciful release from the treadmill of mediocrity, and Beal’s staying put would keep the franchise firmly on it. For the best interest of both parties, it’s time for a change in Washington.”

At this point in his NBA career, it will be best for Bradley Beal to be traded to a legitimate title contender than staying on a mediocre team like the Wizards. Once Beal becomes available on the trade market, several NBA teams are expected to express strong interest in adding him to their roster, including the Boston Celtics, Los Angeles Clippers, Denver Nuggets, and the New Orleans Pelicans.