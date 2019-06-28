Kylie Jenner Shares Photo Of Khloe Kardashian & Instagram Thinks It’s Kendall

Kylie Jenner took to her Instagram page on Thursday to wish her big sister Khloe Kardashian a happy birthday with a sweet photo of Khloe asleep with a baby Kylie on her chest. In the snap, Khloe is leaning back on a couch amid a series of throw pillows with her face tucked onto her right shoulder as she snoozes with her baby sister Kylie also sleeping on her.

Kylie looks just a few months old in the photo, suggesting that the photo was in late 1997 — the year Kylie was born — meaning Khloe must have been around 13 at the time. The camera captures Khloe slightly from above, emphasizing the upper features of her face. In addition to gushing over the cuteness of the photo and Kylie’s tribute to her big sister, Instagram was in disbelief that this was Khloe and not Kendall in the photo.

“I thought that was Kendall for a second,” one user wrote, a comment that racked up more than 1,100 likes in under a day since Kylie posted the snap, showing that the user was far from alone in feeling this way.

“Khloe looks like Kendall on this photo, it’s beautiful,” another user chimed in, parting the comment with a series of heart emoji. Like the first commenter, this post also garnered several likes.

“Tell me why Khloe looks like Kendall,” a third posted shared.

At the time of this writing, the photo, which Kylie shared with her whopping 139 million Instagram followers, racked up nearly 5.2 million likes and more than 45,000 comments in about 17 hours of being posted. Khloe herself took to the comments section to thank Kylie for her sweet post, and also to ask where her little sister found this gem.

“Im not crying. No I’m not crying [crying emoji] Kylie!!!!! I love you so much! My life would not be the same without my beautiful family! I love you so much! You are a huge part of my happiness! Thank you for being the best sister!!!! My [three red heart emoji],” Khloe raved about the post.

As E! Online reported, Khloe celebrated her 35th birthday with a pink bash that included pink grilled cheese and a drink menu with cocktails named “I’m In Love With the KoKo” and “Khloe Money Moves.” In addition, the space was decorated from top to bottom in varying shades of pink florals to match the pink theme of her bash, as the report further detailed.