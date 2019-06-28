Chanel West Coast Shows Off Major Underboob In Rhinestone Bra, Booty Shorts & Instagram Is Drooling

Chanel West Coast has been stunning her fans in a number of sexy ensembles as of late and yesterday was no exception.

As fans know, Chanel regularly uses her social media platform, especially Instagram, to share sexy photos and videos from both work and play. Currently, the 30-year-old has been promoting the music video from one of her new songs, “Old Fashioned.” In the sultry video, Chanel rocks a number of NSFW ensembles, including a sequined, cow-patterned bikini. In the most recent photo shared with her 3 million-plus followers, West Coast dazzles in another hot outfit from the shoot.

In the photo, the brunette bombshell strikes a pose with a Western-looking town just at her back. The model throws her hands behind her head while looking off to the side. West Coast rocks a face full of makeup that comes complete with eyeliner, mascara, blush, and lipstick while showing off her picture-perfect figure. In the black-and-white image, Chanel appears in an all-black outfit, including a strapless, black, rhinestone bra that leaves little to the imagination while she shows off her toned and tanned abs as well as plenty of underboob in the tiny top.

The singer pairs her look with a pair of black leather booty shorts that are almost as short as bikini bottoms while showing off her fit legs to the camera. In the front of the shorts is a number of silver chains, making the look that much sexier. The bombshell completes the NSFW look with a pair of black combat boots whiles she wears her long, dark tresses down and slightly waved.

Since the post went live on her account, it’s earned the Ridiculousness star plenty of attention with over 25,o00 likes in addition to 230-plus comments in just a short time of going live. Some fans took to the photo to let Chanel know that they would definitely watch the new video while countless others couldn’t help but applaud the singer on her sculpted figure.

“Future wifey,” one fan wrote with a series of emoji.

“You look so beautiful Chanel,” another Instagram user chimed in.

“I don’t think girls as hot as you existed in the Wild West,” one more commented.

As The Inquisitr shared earlier this week, West Coast took Miami by storm, rocking yet another insanely hot outfit. In one photo posted to her account, the stunner poses in profile, rocking a curve-hugging sequined dress that shows off her incredible figure to the camera, including her toned booty. West Coast’s fit legs are also on display in the shot while she accessorizes the look with a pair of incredibly high heels and a purse slung over her shoulder.

No matter what she wears, Chanel never disappoints.