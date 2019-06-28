Khloe Kardashian’s 35th Birthday Party Included Pink Grilled Cheeses, Khloe Straws, & A Mechanical Bull

As is typical for the Kardashian-Jenner clan, Khloe Kardashian rang in her 35th birthday on Thursday in total style. Photos obtained by E! News, which also appeared on the Kardashian-Jenners’ Instagram Stories, gave an inside look at Khloe’s pink-themed affair. The party was reportedly kept intimate at Kylie Jenner’s house with only a few of the family’s closest guests.

Khloe recorded a video of herself walking into the party. After making her way through a wall of pink streamers, the Good American founder approached a pink neon sign over the entrance to the patio that read, “Khlo Money.” Meanwhile, inside, a room was decorated with clusters of pink and golden balloons. Outdoor couches on the patio were lined with pink roses.

When the party began, the party planners rolled out masks with Khloe’s face on sticks for guests to use in photo ops. To make the bash even more Khloe-centric, some of the reality star’s best quotes were scattered throughout Kylie’s backyard. For example, pink drinking glasses read, “The bigger the hoop, the bigger the hoe,” referencing Khloe’s famously large hoop earrings that she loves to wear.

The drinks, which came from a custom pink Khloe-based menu that included beverages called “I’m In Love With the Koko” and “Khloe Money Moves,” featured eco-friendly paper straws with Khloe’s face on them.

Meanwhile, guests munched on miniature grilled cheeses stuffed with pink cheese and, of course, a wide range of pink sweets.

As Khloe mentioned on Instagram, Kylie created a pink “Khloe Gym” setting, complete with yoga mats, a treadmill, and barbells, where guests could have their photos taken. Although this didn’t quite fit the pink floral theme, later in the evening came a big surprise — a mechanical bull. The woman of the hour posted a photo of her best friend, Malika Haqq, riding the bull.

The bash was the brainchild of celebrity party planners Mindy Weiss, while Jeff Leatham decorated the space, according to E! News.

Apparently, a party like that is just what Khloe wanted. A source told People that she didn’t want to have a huge party because she “just wanted to be with True,” her 1-year-old daughter. The little girl stayed by her mother’s side all evening, appearing in some of Khloe’s snaps alongside her cousin, Dream, 2.

Also, earlier on Thursday morning, Khloe celebrated her birthday with her family.

“Khloé had a quiet birthday celebration this morning with True and her sisters,” the source said.