Celine Dion Stuns In Furry Pink Tube Top & $3,300 Purse In Fashion-Forward Paris Outing

Celine Dion is showing off her amazing fashion sense on a recent trip to Paris.

The diva just finished her Las Vegas residency earlier this month and now she’s jetted off to France, where she has been dazzling fans with a number of fashion-forward outfits. The style icon is no stranger to gracing the stage in gorgeous costumes and outfits and when she’s out in public, she holds herself to the same high standards. Photos published by The Daily Mail show the mother-of-three showing off her tiny figure in another gorgeous ensemble.

In the images shared by the website, Celine appears to be exiting her hotel, the upscale Le Crillon to go to La Cite du Cinema. The 51-year-old delighted onlookers in a furry pink tube top that is also known as a “boob tube,” while showing off her toned and tanned arms. Along with the fun and furry top, Dion paired her look with a pair of high-waisted, flare-out jeans that also showcased her thin figure. She completed her look with a pair of furry pink heels that match her top perfectly.

The songstress wore her long tresses slicked back in a low bun and was all smiles for the outing. The singer appeared to be wearing minimal makeup for her day out, covering a portion of her face with a pair of oversized white sunglasses. To complete the stunning ensemble, Celine held a $3,300 plus pink-and-black Fendi bag.

Céline Dion, 51, continues her iconic fashion parade for Paris outing https://t.co/WFXl6sQ10H — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) June 28, 2019

As The Inquisitr reported earlier this month, Dion ended her long-running residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas on June 8. The final show was a memorable one with Celine’s team paying tribute to Celine’s late husband, Rene Angelil, with a touching video tribute. Celine’s three children — 18-year-old Rene-Charles and 8-year-old twins Nelson and Eddy also came on stage with their mother to present her with a few gorgeous flower bouquets composed of red roses.

Celine’s final performance was to one of her new songs, “Flying On My Own,” and as usual, fans were left floored by the number. On the day of the last performance, Dion also took to Instagram to share a photo of herself on the Las Vegas stage along with a heartfelt caption, thanking fans.

“You’ve been with us throughout this incredible journey and I can’t thank you enough! One more night in Vegas… let’s go for it! – Celine xx…”

Celine will begin her highly-anticipated tour on September 20 in Quebec.